One of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages in North America has been its network of chargers that, for the most part, can charge only Tesla vehicles. Tesla chargers outnumber so-called CCS chargers, the sort used by Ford, General Motors, Audi, Rivian and others, by a factor of two to one, according to Tesla. Now, Tesla has invited other automakers to build cars with charging ports that can work with Tesla's charging format and for other charging companies, like EVGo, ChargePoint and Electrify America, to add Tesla-style plugs to their chargers.

1 DAY AGO