Albany Herald
Playbill leaves Twitter, saying the site 'expanded tolerance for hate'
Playbill, a news outlet and guide for the Broadway theater community and theatergoers, said Friday it left Twitter after Elon Musk took over the platform. In a statement, Playbill said the social media platform has "greatly expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity, and misinformation." The account, which had more than 400,000 followers, was not active on Twitter as of Friday.
Albany Herald
Musk's Twitter may have already violated its latest FTC consent order, legal experts say
Just two weeks into Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter, the company may have already violated its consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission, legal experts said. If proven, a violation could ultimately lead to significant personal liability for Musk, escalating the risks he faces as he stumbles through a morass of business and content moderation headaches, most of which have been self-inflicted.
Albany Herald
Tesla officially makes its charging standard available to other companies
One of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages in North America has been its network of chargers that, for the most part, can charge only Tesla vehicles. Tesla chargers outnumber so-called CCS chargers, the sort used by Ford, General Motors, Audi, Rivian and others, by a factor of two to one, according to Tesla. Now, Tesla has invited other automakers to build cars with charging ports that can work with Tesla's charging format and for other charging companies, like EVGo, ChargePoint and Electrify America, to add Tesla-style plugs to their chargers.
