Read full article on original website
Teriann Davis
3d ago
Good! They need a therapist not hormone blockers or a surgeon! We don't put anorexics who think they're fat on a diet. Why not? Because they're not fat. Boys are boys and girls are girls!
Reply(2)
9
Related
WBBJ
Proposed bills target trans youth, drag shows in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two new bills have been proposed in the state just days after the nation’s midterm elections. On Wednesday, Sen. Jack Johnson, along with Rep. William Lamberth, drafted legislation that would prevent doctors from providing medical procedures that are “enabling a minor to identify with” their gender identity if it is different from their birth sex.
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
Tennessee lawmakers react to bill proposing ‘nation’s strongest legislation’ on youth transgender care
If the law passes next year, it would prohibit healthcare providers from performing medical procedures if they ‘enable a minor to identify with an identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.’ In the legislation, the term ‘medical procedure’ includes both surgery and ‘prescribing, administering, or dispensing any drug or device to a human being.’
Hundreds Of Thousands Of People In Tennessee Voted Against Banning Slavery
Tennessee voters cast ballots to ban slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, but more than 300,000 people voted against it. The post Hundreds Of Thousands Of People In Tennessee Voted Against Banning Slavery appeared first on NewsOne.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
WBBJ
Tennessee efforts to address human trafficking earn top national ranking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One organization has named Tennessee’s efforts to address human trafficking as the best in the nation. Shared Hope International, an agency aiming to bring healing and hope to victims of sex trafficking, highlighted the state’s efforts through the release of their State Report Cards.
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned …. Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Bodycam released from deadly...
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
WKRN
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien sat down with Governor Bill Lee while the pair rode on his campaign RV to his final stop in Franklin. Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor …. On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien sat down with Governor...
Influenza hitting the South hard: Tennessee among states with highest flu activity levels
The latest flu report from the CDC shows exactly what doctors have been bracing for: Southeastern and South-Central states, including Tennessee, are seeing the highest levels of flu activity nationwide.
Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider on their midterm ballot. Those included enshrining the state’s so-called “right to work” law, which frees workers from being required to pay union dues. The other closed a loophole that permitted slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. However, results were still too close to call regarding the amendments surrounding the line of succession and clergy late Tuesday and didn’t emerge victorious until Wednesday. Previously, Tennessee did not have a clear path on who would serve as governor if she or he would be unable to serve. Under the new amendment, the speaker of the Senate will assume the duties of the governor temporarily and will not be required to resign their legislative seat.
WKRN
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu
The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them. Tennessee among states at the highest levels for …. The latest CDC flu report is exactly...
Amended: All four amendments to Tennessee’s Constitution pass overwhelmingly
By a 4-1 margin, Tennessee voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that will remove the last vestiges of legal slavery from the state’s Constitution. Amendment 3 replaces archaic language that has lingered since just after the Civil War saying “slavery and involuntary servitude” are fit punishments for crime. With 79.5% of the vote, the […] The post Amended: All four amendments to Tennessee’s Constitution pass overwhelmingly appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wmot.org
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state’s existing “right-to-work” law. The law, among other things, frees workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a so-called right-to-work law on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday’s referendum doesn’t change how the existing law works.
WKRN
Williamson County K-9 helps Internet Crimes Task Force indict 15 people over summer
It can take as little as a few seconds for an eight-year-old black lab name Remi to sniff out an SD card or even a cell phone. Williamson County K-9 helps Internet Crimes Task …. It can take as little as a few seconds for an eight-year-old black lab name...
WTVC
Tennessee bill could criminalize drag show performances
TENNESSEE — A bill filed in Tennessee could add punishments to people who participated drag shows where children are present. SB003 creates an offense for a person who participates in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in an area where it can be seen by a minor. Adult cabaret performances include topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a sexual interest.
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
WKRN
Russia withdraws from city in Ukraine
Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
Comments / 8