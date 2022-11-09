ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Teriann Davis
3d ago

Good! They need a therapist not hormone blockers or a surgeon! We don't put anorexics who think they're fat on a diet. Why not? Because they're not fat. Boys are boys and girls are girls!

WBBJ

Proposed bills target trans youth, drag shows in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two new bills have been proposed in the state just days after the nation’s midterm elections. On Wednesday, Sen. Jack Johnson, along with Rep. William Lamberth, drafted legislation that would prevent doctors from providing medical procedures that are “enabling a minor to identify with” their gender identity if it is different from their birth sex.
actionnews5.com

LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
WKRN News 2

Tennessee lawmakers react to bill proposing ‘nation’s strongest legislation’ on youth transgender care

If the law passes next year, it would prohibit healthcare providers from performing medical procedures if they ‘enable a minor to identify with an identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.’ In the legislation, the term ‘medical procedure’ includes both surgery and ‘prescribing, administering, or dispensing any drug or device to a human being.’
actionnews5.com

Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
WKRN

Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien sat down with Governor Bill Lee while the pair rode on his campaign RV to his final stop in Franklin. Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor …. On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien sat down with Governor...
The Associated Press

Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider on their midterm ballot. Those included enshrining the state’s so-called “right to work” law, which frees workers from being required to pay union dues. The other closed a loophole that permitted slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. However, results were still too close to call regarding the amendments surrounding the line of succession and clergy late Tuesday and didn’t emerge victorious until Wednesday. Previously, Tennessee did not have a clear path on who would serve as governor if she or he would be unable to serve. Under the new amendment, the speaker of the Senate will assume the duties of the governor temporarily and will not be required to resign their legislative seat.
WKRN

Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu

The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them. Tennessee among states at the highest levels for …. The latest CDC flu report is exactly...
Tennessee Lookout

Amended: All four amendments to Tennessee’s Constitution pass overwhelmingly

By a 4-1 margin, Tennessee voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that will remove the last vestiges of legal slavery from the state’s Constitution. Amendment 3 replaces archaic language that has lingered since just after the Civil War saying “slavery and involuntary servitude” are fit punishments for crime. With 79.5% of the vote, the […] The post Amended: All four amendments to Tennessee’s Constitution pass overwhelmingly appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wmot.org

Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state’s existing “right-to-work” law. The law, among other things, frees workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a so-called right-to-work law on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday’s referendum doesn’t change how the existing law works.
WTVC

Tennessee bill could criminalize drag show performances

TENNESSEE — A bill filed in Tennessee could add punishments to people who participated drag shows where children are present. SB003 creates an offense for a person who participates in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in an area where it can be seen by a minor. Adult cabaret performances include topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a sexual interest.
WKRN

Russia withdraws from city in Ukraine

Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
