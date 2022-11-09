ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Michael Reagan: The GOP’s future is with a governor, not Trump

DeSantis, Kemp and Abbott. Those governors were not just the Republican Party’s brightest stars in this week’s disappointing midterms elections. With their smashing victories Tuesday night, they showed us they’re the future of the GOP – and the party’s best hope for retaking the White House in 2024.
GEORGIA STATE
Lima News

Jeff Margolis: Be proactive and focus on daily health

As we start to emerge from the dark COVID cloud, there were some rays of sunshine in terms of the progress that healthcare made in 2022. Congress acted in a bipartisan manner to fund research and vaccines and, oddly enough, spent little energy arguing about whether people deserved healthcare or not.
Lima News

Facts about Veterans Day

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 making it an annual observance, and it became a national holiday in 1938. Sixteen years later, then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy