ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

Border Patrol agents shoot and kill armed migrant near Arizona-Mexico border

By Fernie Ortiz
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnrIg_0j52TRiF00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from a tactical unit shot and killed a migrant who was armed when he entered the country illegally.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted six individuals entering the country illegally on Oct. 30, about 2 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis, Arizona. CBP said the camera operator observed that one of the migrants was armed with a handgun and relayed the message to agents with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or BORTAC, who responded to the area.

Agents encountered the group of migrants shortly after 7 p.m. about 300 yards from the U.S.-Mexico border. During the encounter, CBP said, three agents fired their weapons, striking and killing one of the subjects.

CBP said that man who was killed was an armed Mexican national, adding that a handgun was found near his body. Agents apprehended four of the individuals, while one ran back into Mexico.

CBP’s statement did not say what prompted the agents to open fire.

Border Report reached out to CBP and asked to clarify whether the armed man shot at agents or threatened to shoot agents.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

A CBP spokesman referred Border Report to the statement: “That is the releasable information at this time.”

According to the statement, the FBI, San Luis Police Department, Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and CBP’s OPR responded to the scene, and all are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Man indicted for smuggling 71 pounds into US through southern Arizona

PHOENIX — A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona last month for smuggling 71 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. through a border port of entry in southern Arizona, authorities said. Edwin Francisco Cubillas of Mexico, 27, faces two charges, including importation of fentanyl and...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies arrested a Yuma doctor after he chased three teens down for jogging on his property and pointed a gun at them while he called law enforcement to report the incident. For further context, YCSO said deputies responded...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting

CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
CALIPATRIA, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers

Yuma School's Director of Transportation, Ron Schepers, says the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) needs 37 bus driver positions to fill in order to be fully staffed, which will help the department get back to normal operating procedures. The post Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Decision 2022: Live Election Updates

7 p.m. (MST) Polls and voting centers are now closed in Yuma and Arizona. So far no issues reported at any of the voting centers in Yuma County. Activity was pretty smooth, with steady traffic at most voting centers. Early results will be released for Arizona as soon as 8 p.m.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Updated November 8 2022 Imperial County Election Results (As of November 9)

The following is a highlight summary of the November 8 2022 election results as they are updated and released. For the full and detailed Unofficial Report, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/. Total Elector Group. Vote by Mail. Cards Cast: 26,263. Voters Cast: 13,123. Turnout: 15.04%. Early Voting. Cards Cast: 72. Voters Cast: 36.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy