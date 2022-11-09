ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiona Ma wins a second term as CA Treasurer

By Rhett Rodriguez
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fiona Ma (D) has defeated challenger Jack Guererro (R) in the 2022 election for Califonia Treasurer, according to a projection by the Associated Press.

Ma defeated Guererro by a 57% to 43% margin in the 2022 election to win a second term as treasurer, according to data published Wednesday.

Ma has a tenured career as a politician. From 2002-2006, she served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Ma was also a member of the State Assembly from 2006-2012, serving as Speaker pro Tempore from 2010 to 2012.

Ma was first elected California’s Treasurer in 2018 when she defeated Greg Conton by a 64.1% to 35.9% margin in the statewide race.

According to her campaign website, Ma “built a reputation as a problem-solving public servant, adept at building unlikely coalitions to overcome California’s most complex problems.”

After winning the majority of the vote in the California State Election, Ma is set to start her second term in 2023.

