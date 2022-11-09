ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Peekskill Man Charged With Killing Stepfather, Lighting Relative's Home On Fire: DA

A man from Northern Westchester is charged with fatally stabbing his stepfather before lighting a relative's home on fire. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 12:30 a.m., 30-year-old Shane Gilleo of Peekskill is accused of stabbing 48-year-old Edward Reeves numerous times with a knife at a residence in Peekskill on North James Street, according to a release by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah on Thursday, Nov. 10.
PEEKSKILL, NY
talkofthesound.com

Mount Vernon Man Arrested with a Loaded Illegal .38 Caliber Handgun in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (November 11, 2022) — Patric Brown, 57, of Mt. Vernon, NY was arrested Thursday and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon — 2nd, a C Felony. Police narrative: On November 10th, 2022, at about 6:15pm, New Rochelle Police received information that a person was in illegal possession of a handgun in the vicinity of North Avenue and Sickles Avenue. New Rochelle Police Officers responded and observed a person fitting the description that was given. The person was stopped, and further investigation revealed that he was in illegal possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver. He was subsequently placed under arrest and brought to Police Headquarters for booking.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
NBC New York

Man Convicted in Nightclub Fight Says Cops Saw Missing Video That Could Clear His Name

A Bronx Judge wants to know what happened to potentially critical surveillance video evidence in a brutal assault case. The I-Team has reviewed a police report, or DD5, stating NYPD detectives located three videos that captured a fight and stabbing outside a nightclub in June 2014. Ronald Plaza, 32, is serving a 10-year-prison for the crime — but insists he actually tried to stop the attack.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental

The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2 women accused in lottery scam in Queens

NEW YORK - Police need help finding two women accused in a lottery scam in Queens.It happened on Oct. 17.Investigators say the suspects walked up to a 70-year-old woman who was standing at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and 80th Street.They allegedly told her they had a winning lottery ticket and convinced her to give them money for it.Police say the victim handed over $6,500 in cash and about $3,600 worth of jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Police In Eastchester Warn Against Scammers Posing As Fire Department Members

A police department in Westchester County is warning against scammers posing as fire department members to get business owners to pay them money. Police said a business owner in Eastchester was contacted by an individual claiming to be part of the town's fire department who said that their business's fire extinguishers were expired, and that they should pay to have their extinguishers inspected, according to a post by Eastchester Police from Wednesday, Nov. 9.
EASTCHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
