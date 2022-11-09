Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuse
Officers Steven Cange, 49, of Brooklyn, Monica Coaxum, 36, of Harrison and Eduardo Trinidad, 42, of Yonkers, were arrested and charged with federal program fraud in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release.
Bronx gang member sentenced to 37 years in prison for murder, drug dealing, other crimes
A Bronx gang member has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for several crimes including drug dealing and murder, federal authorities said Thursday.
police1.com
Video: Gunman kept firing at NYPD officers even after he fell to the ground mortally wounded
NEW YORK — The gunman shot dead by cops in Coney Island Thursday night kept firing at officers even after he fell to the ground mortally wounded, video obtained by the Daily News shows. Jermaine Hickson, 42, a Harlem resident, began shooting as soon as cops arrived at the...
Peekskill Man Charged With Killing Stepfather, Lighting Relative's Home On Fire: DA
A man from Northern Westchester is charged with fatally stabbing his stepfather before lighting a relative's home on fire. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 12:30 a.m., 30-year-old Shane Gilleo of Peekskill is accused of stabbing 48-year-old Edward Reeves numerous times with a knife at a residence in Peekskill on North James Street, according to a release by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah on Thursday, Nov. 10.
talkofthesound.com
Mount Vernon Man Arrested with a Loaded Illegal .38 Caliber Handgun in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (November 11, 2022) — Patric Brown, 57, of Mt. Vernon, NY was arrested Thursday and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon — 2nd, a C Felony. Police narrative: On November 10th, 2022, at about 6:15pm, New Rochelle Police received information that a person was in illegal possession of a handgun in the vicinity of North Avenue and Sickles Avenue. New Rochelle Police Officers responded and observed a person fitting the description that was given. The person was stopped, and further investigation revealed that he was in illegal possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver. He was subsequently placed under arrest and brought to Police Headquarters for booking.
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
3 NYC jail officers arrested in ‘elaborate scheme’ to fake sick leave
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island. Federal officials say the officers stayed home and got paid during a dire staffing shortage. [ more › ]
Police: Ex-Con, 73, From Hudson Jailed For Assaulting Bergen Group Home Resident With Cane
A 73-year-old Hudson County woman with a lengthy criminal history whacked a resident at a Bergen County home for people with disabilities with a wooden cane during a fight that got physical, authorities charged. Frieda McPherson of Jersey City has had dozens of charges brought against her over nearly three...
NBC New York
Man Convicted in Nightclub Fight Says Cops Saw Missing Video That Could Clear His Name
A Bronx Judge wants to know what happened to potentially critical surveillance video evidence in a brutal assault case. The I-Team has reviewed a police report, or DD5, stating NYPD detectives located three videos that captured a fight and stabbing outside a nightclub in June 2014. Ronald Plaza, 32, is serving a 10-year-prison for the crime — but insists he actually tried to stop the attack.
2 men shoved during group robbery near Bronx car repair shop, police say
MT. EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are looking for three thieves who robbed two men near a car repair shop in the Bronx last month. The two victims, 19 and 21, were waiting for an Uber in front of a repair shop near Inwood Avenue and West 170th Street at around 3 a.m. on […]
Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental
The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
Bronx man, 27, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing wife, 19, while kids watched
A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing his 19-year-old wife to death in 2019, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Bronx man arrested after nearly $7M in heroin, fentanyl found in apartment
A Bronx man has been arrested after investigators found 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin, worth around $7 million, in an apartment near Van Cortlandt Park, prosecutors announced Thursday.
2 women accused in lottery scam in Queens
NEW YORK - Police need help finding two women accused in a lottery scam in Queens.It happened on Oct. 17.Investigators say the suspects walked up to a 70-year-old woman who was standing at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and 80th Street.They allegedly told her they had a winning lottery ticket and convinced her to give them money for it.Police say the victim handed over $6,500 in cash and about $3,600 worth of jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man repeatedly shot on Brooklyn street; gunman flees in vehicle
The NYPD is searching a gunman who repeatedly shot a person on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
New Jersey man accused of calling cops on Black girl killing lanternflies
CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey mom is angry after she says a white neighbor called police on her young Black daughter while the girl was outside killing lanternflies. The incident happened in a neighborhood in Caldwell back on Oct. 22. “There is a little Black woman walking and spraying stuff on the sidewalks […]
‘You know how hard it is to die?’ Man charged with shooting Staten Island EMT in ambulance enters plea
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man who shot an EMT earlier this year inside an ambulance had plenty to say to detectives following his arrest, according to court documents. “I did it ... the damage is done,” stated Thomas McCauley, 37, of Elm Park, who also at...
Became a murderer after NJ COVID release: Killer blows kiss to victim’s family
An Asbury Park man who had been released from prison early during the pandemic before going on to kill his two lovers in a New Hampshire hotel room last year taunted relatives during his sentencing. Theodore Luckey, 43, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to the murders of Nathan Cashman, 28,...
Police In Eastchester Warn Against Scammers Posing As Fire Department Members
A police department in Westchester County is warning against scammers posing as fire department members to get business owners to pay them money. Police said a business owner in Eastchester was contacted by an individual claiming to be part of the town's fire department who said that their business's fire extinguishers were expired, and that they should pay to have their extinguishers inspected, according to a post by Eastchester Police from Wednesday, Nov. 9.
