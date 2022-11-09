ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

‘Very Convenient': New Walking Bridge Lets People Cross Beltway in Tysons

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter
NBC Washington
 6 days ago
NBC Washington

Toys R Us Reopens in Macy's Stores: Where to Shop in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Toys "R" Us is back in the brick and mortar business just as parents begin their rush to get the hottest toys for the holidays. The iconic toy store chain that had to shut down all of its U.S. stores after filing bankruptcy in 2017 now has hundreds of small toy shops inside Macy's stores throughout the country, including many locations in the Washington, D.C., region.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Germantown Water Main Repairs Impacting Morning Commute

A water main break that created a sinkhole on Clopper Road overnight, is causing delays in Germantown, Maryland, Wednesday as crews worked on repairs, authorities say. The water main issues were first reported at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Crews are working to repair the water main by digging out and replacing a 24-inch pipe, according to WSSC Water.
GERMANTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

Man Stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's County: Metro

A man who was stabbed aboard a Metrobus on Monday afternoon has life-threatening injuries. The incident, which Metro described as "a stabbing and apparent robbery," took place about 1:20 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to Metro. The attacker got...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Struck, Killed in Capitol Heights Hit-and-Run: Police

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road at around 7 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was found unresponsive in...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A shooting in Southeast D.C. left a man dead, and a roadway closed Tuesday morning as police investigate at the scene. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Southern Avenue Southeast, right by the D.C.-Maryland state line, after a report of a shooting around 5:50 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Maryland Apartment Building Damaged by Fallen Tree

An apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, is damaged after a tree fell into it Sunday, authorities say. Firefighters responded to reports of a tree falling into an apartment in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road at about 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a large tree had fallen onto a garden apartment building with several floors, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Stop Work order issued at Ritchie Center in Rockville

The City of Rockville has posted a Stop Work order at the former La Limena space at the Ritchie Center on Rockville Pike. "You can not do any work w/o approved plans/permit," reads a handwritten note by a City code enforcement inspector. A valid demolition permit from the City is posted in the window, issued back in August. "*DEMO DOES not include," the inspector's note adds.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Mother Mourns 13-Year-Old Killed in Maryland Shooting; Ask for Help in Search for Shoooter

The mother of a 13-year-old boy gunned down in his own yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, is asking the public for help finding whoever killed her son. Jayz Agnew, an 8th grader, was critically injured in a shooting on Nov. 8 in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. He was raking leaves and his father had been doing yard work with him just minutes before it happened.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD

