Here is how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' handles Chadwick Boseman's death in the film
The star of the first "Black Panther" movie died before the sequel could be filmed. Here's how the sequel pays tribute to the actor.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's surprisingly emotional cameo, explained
We discuss that surprise Black Panther 2 newcomer
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Here's How Ticket Sales Are Going So Far For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Advance ticket sale numbers are rolling in for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and they are slightly surprising. Per The Hollywood Reporter's own sources, the film generated $45 million in pre-sales alone, outpacing "Thor: Love and Thunder" but failing to match "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The film — just days away from a massive global theatrical release — is a sequel to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best-performing and most critically acclaimed projects.
Ryan Coogler explains his plan for Wakanda Forever if Chadwick Boseman hadn’t died
We’re now less than a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the excitement is palpable. Fans of the MCU and the Black Panther franchise can’t wait to see this movie, and Marvel keeps releasing exciting new footage on a regular basis. But we still wonder what kind of a movie Wakanda Forever would have been if Chadwick Boseman hadn’t tragically passed away.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Launches to $10.1 Million at International Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is roaring out of the gate with a $10.1 million start at the international box office. The latest numbers from Deadline indicate a positive wind for the Marvel sequel. While maybe not the start the first Black Panther had (That film was pre-pandemic and opened during the Lunar New Year in Asia), but Wakanda Forever seems poised to kick things into high gear at theaters across the world. Black Adam has performed admirably over at DC, and this movie is tracking 225% ahead of that project. However, Thor: Love and Thunder was ahead of the Black Panther sequel during its rollout earlier this year. That's probably because summertime blockbusters get the added push of school being out and families being on vacation. Still, after all the handwringing about Phase 4 of the MCU, the company is very optimistic about the performance of Ryan Coogler's latest film.
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Movie Review: The MCU Goes Diplomatic in Cathartic Chadwick Boseman Send Off
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provides a respectful tribute to Chadwick Boseman's memory, crafting a cathartic journey for Wakanda moving forward.
Vox
Wakanda Forever’s touching credits scene, explained
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a post-credits scene that looks and feels a little different from other recent Marvel teasers. Over its last few movies — Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder — Marvel has used its post-credits scenes to announce big new castings. Harry Styles, Charlize Theron, and Brett Goldstein all had cameos introducing new characters (Eros, Clea, and Hercules) who will be major players in those respective franchises. One might assume that would happen with Wakanda Forever, especially with how the movie introduced the antihero sub-mariner Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the underwater city of Talokan.
The Verge
Wakanda Forever’s mid-credits scene is exactly the right kind of surprising
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever draws to a close with most everyone thinking that they have a solid understanding of the world’s balance of power following the passing of one Black Panther and the rise of a new one. But the movie’s solitary mid-credits sequence introduces a surprising new twist that could upend all that and set the stage for a very different kind of Black Panther story going forward.
BET
Twitter Has Spoken: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Best MCU Movie This Year’
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday (November 11), Phase 4 of The Multiverse Saga officially closes out. It’s also the last MCU film of the year. Perhaps the most emotional element of the sequel film is how it honors Chadwick Boseman who played...
Ryan Coogler Discusses His Marvel Future After ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: ‘This Movie Got Everything I Have’
As its title implies, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” further explores how the African nation at the sequel’s heart relates to the rest of the world — and it’s far from the last time audiences will get the opportunity to do so, either. In an interview...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Pulls in 10th Highest Opening Day at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is pulling in some strong numbers domestically, as it has now reached $84M in its Friday opening, which includes the $28M from Thursday previews. That would put it on a course to potentially pull in around $184M domestically over the weekend but Veteran’s Day is making an exact calculation somewhat difficult. It does seem hard to say if it’ll pass the first Black Panther‘s opening of $202M, it should not be downplayed how big this opening is considering a November release.
How 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Sets Up Disney+ 'Ironheart' Series
Riri Williams, the protagonist of "Ironheart," is introduced into the MCU in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" ahead of the character's solo Disney+ show.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has MCU Fans Discussing Marvel Studios Phase 4
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has MCU Phase 4 as the current crop of movies come to a close. Ryan Coogler has delivered his sequel to fans all over and they're beginning to digest the film. As the weekend stretches on, there will be a lot more opinions as the general audience grows. Phase 4 has had a lot of different textures and tones. However, the one unifying theme for the phase has been loss and change. Avengers: Endgame has left a giant hole in the MCU, and this current crop of movies has been tasked with moving the cast of characters forward in some way. Wakanda Forever tackles not only these adjustments, but the loss of Chadwick Boseman as well. How people respond to it will be varied, but Phase 4 ended with a swell of conversation for sure.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Gets Major Update From Marvel Producer
The massive Marvel machine continues to turn. Studio producer Nate Moore recently saw Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through to release and will eventually oversee the production and development of Captain America: New World Order. In fact, the executive took to one recent interview to confirm principal photography on the Anthony Mackie-starring picture would start in the new year.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, but it gets bogged down when it focuses on setting up Marvel's future
Warning: There are mild spoilers ahead for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." "Wakanda Forever" is Marvel's best of 2022, but it's not better than the first film. The sequel wastes too much time setting up the MCU's future instead of fleshing out new characters. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is easily Marvel's...
ComicBook
