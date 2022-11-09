Read full article on original website
Remnants of Nicole exit Eastern Seaboard after historic late-season hurricane strike
icane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, leaving at least five people dead and millions in damage in its wake.
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole's overnight landfall Thursday along Florida's eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
CBS News
Florida picks up the pieces after Nicole kills at least 4 and leaves 'unprecedented' damage to Daytona-area coastline
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.(CNN) -- As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians are picking up the pieces after the storm killed at least four people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds. In Volusia County, Florida, at least 49...
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida panhandle, south Georgia
"Strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves and heavy rains continue over a large area," the NHC said in its latest advisory.
Eye Opener: Powerful storm surge devastates parts of Florida
Powerful storm surge swept the foundations from under beachside homes in Florida, triggering widespread collapse and ruin. Also, Russian forces have been ordered to withdraw from the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Nicole leaves trail of destruction in Florida
Nicole caused unprecedented structural damage along Florida's Atlantic coast when it made landfall as a rare November hurricane. Residents said Nicole completed the damage that Hurricane Ian started in September. Elise Preston reports.
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Two people were killed Thursday, electrocuted by a downed power line in Conway, Fla., after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making Florida landfall. Read live updates below:. Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday. DeSantis is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from State Emergency Operations...
Florida assesses damage after Nicole makes landfall
Nicole made landfall in weather-weary Florida as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, toppling buildings along Florida's east coast. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Elise Preston reported from Daytona Beach.
Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected
No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off. Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
click orlando
As Nicole strengthens to potential hurricane, NASA and Space Force prep for storm surge
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With Florida firmly in the crosshairs of Hurricane Nicole, teams across Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are preparing facilities – and the massive moon-bound Artemis I rocket – for the still-strengthening storm as it bears down on the Space Coast.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
CBS News
Polk County residents prepare for Hurricane Nicole
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Residents in the Tampa Bay Area spent the day preparing for Hurricane Nicole. Polk County and other Central Florida counties are forecast to receive heavy amounts of rain. Volunteers here in Polk County say they've distributed over 100 sandbags to families across the...
Volusia County pounded by strong winds as TS Nicole moves through Central Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Nicole were pounding Volusia County early Thursday morning. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. Hours after making landfall, Nicole’s rain bands were blasting through Central Florida. The storm surge from...
CBS Evening News, November 11, 2022
Nicole leaves trail of destruction in Florida; Navy veteran donates mobility scooters to other veterans.
CBS News
