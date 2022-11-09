ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected

No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off.  Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
Polk County residents prepare for Hurricane Nicole

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Residents in the Tampa Bay Area spent the day preparing for Hurricane Nicole. Polk County and other Central Florida counties are forecast to receive heavy amounts of rain. Volunteers here in Polk County say they've distributed over 100 sandbags to families across the...
