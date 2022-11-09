ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Pay It Forward: Bannock County Stuff the Stocking

By Todd Kunz
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
Todd Kunz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44V4Yi_0j52SlEq00

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KXPI) - We are coming up on that exciting time of year for young kids. But the excitement is hard to find when your needs are greater than your resources.

Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz found a local fundraiser that loads up the wallet to give kids a chance to shop for their families, with some of the heroes they look up to.

Time to Pay It Forward.

"At this time of year, you've got the, you've got kids, you've got families in need, and what we like to do is, we like to give a good experience for the kids out there," said Lieutenant Jeremy Taysom with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office .

There are 85 kids and their families this year for the annual Bannock County Shop with a Cop program. But before that can happen, they need to raise funds. They do that through the Stuff the Stocking fundraiser. Five different law enforcement agencies stand outside the Chubbuck Walmart , braving the cold weather and collecting donations. The law enforcement agencies are the Bannock County Sheriff's Office , Pocatello Police Department , Chubbuck Police Department , Idaho State Police District 5 , and Idaho State University Public Safety .

"We care about our community. We live in our communities here, so this is our way to help give back," said Taysom.

Time to give back to them and Stuff the Stocking. Time to Pay It Forward.

"Oh you know, the kids absolutely love it. We've had kids that have been involved in this many year ago and then when they see us out here, they come walking up and they tell us how something like this still had a great meaning to them and how they very much enjoyed it. And how it uh...," said Taysom, as a women walked up.

"Hi there," said the woman.

"Hi. How are you?" replied Taysom.

"Good. How are you?" asked the woman.

"Good," replied Taysom.

"Hey, I'm just popping in. My name is Angie Phillips and I'm with Mountain America Credit Union ," said the woman.

"OK, Angie. OK," said Taysom.

"And we heard about the Bannock County Sheriff's Office Shop with a Cop and you guys are Stuffing the Stocking today," said Phillips.

"Yes, we are," said Taysom proudly.

"We thought that was so awesome that you guys are giving back to these kids to help them have a happy holiday season," said Phillips.

"Uh huh," replied Taysom, wondering where this is going.

"And these families. Uhm, so we wanted to Pay It Forward today to the program," said Phillips.

"Well, thank you," said Taysom.

"In here, we've got $500," said Phillips, pulling cash out of a marked envelope.

"Oh wow. Well, thank you so much," said Taysom, taking the cash from Phillips, as she handed it over.

"You're so welcome," said Phillips.

"We appreciate it. Thank you," said Taysom.

"Thank you lieutenant," said Phillips.

"You know, we can't make this, this can't be possible without businesses, the community, the people out there. It's a great thing and it is something that warms our hearts. We're out here on a cold day, but it's a beautiful thing, so thank you so much.," said Taysom.

"Thank you. You're so welcome," said Phillips.

The Shop with a Cop event is December 10. If you missed the Stuff the Stocking fundraiser, you still have time to make a donation. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office has a Venmo account. Search for 'Bannock-FOP' or click here . You can also contact Lieutenant Jeremy Taysom at 208-236-7122 with any questions.

"Pay It Forward" airs the second Wednesday of every month. If you know of a nonprofit organization or someone who deserves to be recognized for their contributions to the area, click on "News" then "Pay It Forward" under the menu stack at the top left of our homepage. Fill out the submission form, or send an email to Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kun z at todd.kunz@news3now.com .

The post Pay It Forward: Bannock County Stuff the Stocking appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ruchti, Roberts, Manwaring and Guthrie win local legislative races

Republicans and Democrats split the four contested Southeast Idaho legislative races in Tuesday's election. In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, rancher and incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, outlasted a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, a businessman also from McCammon. In Bannock County, Guthrie secured 6,265 votes compared to Saville’s 2,669, while in Power County, Guthrie had 1,526 votes...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Pocatello Veteran’s day parade returns after 80 years

Every November 11 we honor those men and women who have served our country and protected the rights and freedoms we enjoy here at home. After 80 years Pocatello's Veteran's Day Parade made a triumphant return Saturday. The post Pocatello Veteran’s day parade returns after 80 years appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Republicans in Southeast Idaho leading in legislative contests

All Republican legislative candidates in East Idaho held strong leads against their Democratic opponents at press time Tuesday night. Races were too close to call Tuesday night with 51 of 57, or 89.5 percent of precincts reporting, though early votes in Bannock County had not yet been counted at press time. Four East Idaho legislative races were contested Tuesday, including the District 28 Senate race and three races in District...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Center for Hope and Recovery United relocates, seeks to assist more community members

POCATELLO — The Center for Hope and Recovery United held the ribbon cutting for its new location on Oct. 27. The Center for Hope and Recovery United is located at the City Center Campus, 1001 N. 7th Ave., Suite 150 in Pocatello. The new location is central to providing the most services for the Center's patients as it fits the ecosystem of the City Center Campus. The Portneuf Health Trust paid for the renovations and improvements to the new space and provides an extremely low-cost lease to help the organization sustain its services.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Snow and ice cause numerous crashes in Pocatello area

Snow and ice on local roads caused several wrecks on Thursday morning. One of the crashes sent a car crashing into an apartment building while multiple accidents on another street resulted in police temporarily shutting down the road. A three-vehicle wreck on Pocatello's South Fifth Avenue in front of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office sent one car onto the office's snow-covered lawn while another one of the cars careened into...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly having checkbooks, debit card and truck that didn’t belong to him

IDAHO FALLS — A 31-year-old was arrested after allegedly using a vehicle that wasn’t his and having a debit card and checkbooks that didn’t belong to him either. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, on Tuesday, around 1:45 p.m., a trooper stopped a 1999 green GMC Sierra pickup that was pulling into a Flying J gas station parking lot in Bonneville County for a report of a stolen vehicle.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy