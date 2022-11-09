ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

The former CEO of fitness bike maker Peloton will now be selling rugs

By Prarthana Prakash
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pS3Ka_0j52SdB200

Peloton bikes were all the rage during the pandemic, making cofounder and then CEO John Foley a billionaire. And then, after people began venturing outside their homes again, Peloton struggled to keep its mojo.

Earlier this year, Foley left the company, losing 87% of his wealth on paper by the end of his tenure there. Now he has a new interest, and it involves rugs.

His venture, called Ernesta, will offer custom-made rugs starting in the first half of 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Having always loved interior design, Foley told the Journal that even before the founding of image-sharing platform Pinterest, he would rip the pages from design magazines to create mood boards of his visual ideas. He found that custom-fitted rugs were often expensive and that buying store-bought ones meant being stuck with only the specific sizes available.

With his new business, Foley wants to create a way for people to buy affordable rugs—they would start at $200, according to the Wall Street Journal—that could be made to fit different dimensions. The challenge, Foley said, is to convince shoppers they must invest in custom-fit rugs.

“The team here is earnest in its work to bring beautiful, custom rugs to your home in a timely, cost-effective manner,” Foley said on Ernesta’s website. The company’s name, Foley wrote, reflects his fascination with author Ernest Hemingway.

Foley cofounded Peloton in 2012 after raising $307,000 on Kickstarter to help build the exercise-bike startup. By January 2021, the company was worth nearly $50 billion, swelling Foley’s net worth.

But after the pandemic started ebbing, Peloton faced a reality check.

The bike maker underwent a restructuring in September, during which Foley and fellow cofounder Hisao Kushi resigned from their executive roles. In October, his stake in the company was worth $100 million, down from $1.5 billion a year earlier.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Peloton Goes to the Junk Pile

Barry McCarthy, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) chief executive officer, continues to say the bike and rowing machine company will turn the corner or has begun to do so. It is not that he is dodging the truth. The fact is that there is no evidence to show he is correct. Peloton’s situation worsened as it disclosed earnings for the most recent quarter. Investors trashed the company’s shares, then they recovered slightly on comments by McCarthy that the figure showed Peloton was “making significant progress.” Not so.
insideevs.com

Bike Maker Ossby Introduces The GEO, A Folding E-Bike With A Twist

Spanish bicycle manufacturer Ossby has been in the game since 2011. For the decade or so its been in operation, the company has been focusing on practical, city-focused bikes. In fact, you might already be familiar with the company’s Curve models, with their distinct sloping frames and tiny wheels. This time around, the company has leveraged the growing e-bike market to boost the practicality of its bikes with a new commuter-focused model.
insideevs.com

Uniquely Styled Van Raam Balance E-Bike Claims To Be Safest In The World

In the world of e-bikes, we’ve seen all sorts of weird and wonderful designs on two-wheels—sometimes even more. Unlike standard bicycles, e-bike manufacturers are much more keen on deviating from standard frame designs, as an electric motor gives any rolling two-wheeler a huge advantage. A lot of times, modern e-bikes focus on utility, comfort, and safety, making the joy of cycling accessible to a much wider audience.
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
TheDailyBeast

A Billionaire Is Demolishing a Perfectly Good $110M Mansion. Locals Aren’t Happy.

Even in Palm Beach, the billionaires’ hideaway in southeast Florida, 1071 North Ocean Blvd. stands out as a monument to excess. At more than 35,000 square feet, the mansion was designed to feature 16 bathrooms, a gym, barber shop, theater, and library. Last year, the property reportedly sold to an entity tied to William Lauder, a billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder makeup fortune, for an astonishing $110 million. But the palatial estate is apparently not up to his family’s standards. On Wednesday, the town approved a plan to tear down the home—built just six years ago—to the dirt.The decision...
PALM BEACH, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Fact-Check: Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

Once again, online rumors abound questioning the long-term financial health and longevity of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Google.com, Nasdaq.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
Black Enterprise

Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hotel Brand in $13.75M Off-Market Deal

What was once meant as a family compound may soon become a luxury resort. Black entrepreneurs Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their large upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, in an off-market deal that closed Friday. According to the New York Post, the 236-acre biodynamic farm was purchased for $13.75 million by Six Senses, one of the world’s most luxurious hotel brands.
RHINEBECK, NY
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Fortune

Fortune

241K+
Followers
10K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy