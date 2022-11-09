Read full article on original website
Firearms, drugs seized in Cook, Tift County operation
ALBANY — Federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department and Hahira Police Department.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
1 arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust Monday, according to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Honda Accord for failure to maintain lane and improper tag on GA 401/I75 near 102 south.
Houston County Superior Court sentences 19-year-old to 40 years for aggravated assault
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- 19- year- old Preston Lamar Hughes, known as "Draco", has been convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to 40 years. 26 of those years will be served in Georgia's Department of Corrections. This sentence stems from a 2021 investigation led by Detective...
Albany man wanted for financial transaction card fraud
The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Ricardo Fletcher is wanted for finding a person’s debit card and transferring $50.00 to his Facebook Pay account. He stands 5’07, weighs 133 pounds and was last seen in the...
APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
Man hears screaming from woods, rescues child from suspected kidnapper
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) — "I heard the kid screaming, 'Please don't beat me!' so that's when my instinct kicked in some more; so I sped on up to go get that kid," Kelcey Willis told WGXA. That gut instinct took over Willis when he stopped for an oil...
Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges
On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
Witness at Walmart holds child assault suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
A man reportedly found choking a child at a Georgia Walmart led to a witness holding the man at gunpoint until police arrived.
GBI investigating death of Lee County inmate
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of an inmate at the Lee County Jail on Friday, November 4, at 5:30 a.m. GBI agents say that the inmate, Devorriss Haynes, was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany where he...
Kidnapping call at Walmart leads police to witness holding suspect at gunpoint
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A child who was dragged from a car at a Warner Robins Walmart and choked was rescued by a witness who held a gun on the suspect until police arrived, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Warner Robins police said they were called out...
1 injured in Liberty Expressway accident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One injury has been reported after a multi-vehicle car accident happened on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved three vehicles. The condition of the injured driver is currently unknown. Police...
South Central Drug Task Force arrests 4, seized narcotics during Ocilla hotel bust
Four have been arrested in Ocilla for warrants and possessions of drugs. Thursday, November 3, 2022, the Fitzgerald Police Department, agents with the South Central Drug Task Force, Irwin County Deputies, and Ocilla Police Officers executed a search warrant at the Regents Inn, in Ocilla. According to the report, upon...
