Crisp County, GA

Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
STEWART COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust Monday, according to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Honda Accord for failure to maintain lane and improper tag on GA 401/I75 near 102 south.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany man wanted for financial transaction card fraud

The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Ricardo Fletcher is wanted for finding a person’s debit card and transferring $50.00 to his Facebook Pay account. He stands 5’07, weighs 133 pounds and was last seen in the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges

On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested after Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

GBI investigating death of Lee County inmate

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of an inmate at the Lee County Jail on Friday, November 4, at 5:30 a.m. GBI agents say that the inmate, Devorriss Haynes, was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany where he...
LEE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

3 found dead in Bonaire home investigated as murder-suicide

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
BONAIRE, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Liberty Expressway accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One injury has been reported after a multi-vehicle car accident happened on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved three vehicles. The condition of the injured driver is currently unknown. Police...
ALBANY, GA

