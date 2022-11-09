ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Commercial Dispatch

Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX — Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6...
ARIZONA STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Medicaid expansion could lift all boats

I love the editorial “Our View: Why don’t we support an economic impact package larger than the aluminum mill?”. This is so true and baffling. I have despaired over this common sense measure that could lift all boats in Mississippi. Your editorial is great, and I hope it gets a lot of traction.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

From sensation to struggles: Dem stars Abrams, O’Rourke fade

AUSTIN, Texas — Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling off upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governors’ races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections: Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O’Rourke by double digits.
TEXAS STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi House speaker not seeking reelection in 2023

JACKSON — One of the most powerful jobs in Mississippi government will be up for grabs because state House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton says he will not seek reelection to the Legislature in 2023. Gunn made the announcement in a statement Wednesday, saying he is grateful to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

