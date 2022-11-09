ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunak is ‘great’, says Hancock as he defends time in I’m A Celebrity jungle

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336RWO_0j52RRUz00

Matt Hancock has told his I’m a Celebrity campmates that Rishi Sunak is “great” as he admitted he understood why people might be “angry” at his decision to join the reality TV show.

Before appearing on the ITV programme, the former health secretary had come under fire for his decision to join the stars in the Australian jungle.

Mr Sunak was among those to join the criticism of Hancock, who had the Conservative Party whip removed following the announcement that he would be participating.

The Prime Minister said he was “very disappointed” in the MP’s decision.

In a conversation with fellow campmate Charlene White, the MP for West Suffolk told the journalist and TV presenter he took the decision to join the show because there is now “stability” in UK politics.

He also praised Mr Sunak, calling him “great”.

Hancock told White: “If I can use this to sort of peel myself back a bit and just be me, it’s better.”

She replied: “But I can imagine it would not have gone down well at all at home? You have to expect that because Parliament is still sitting, we’re not in recess, you know…?”

He told her: “I genuinely think that because we’ve now got sort of stability, that is…”

White said: “We’ve had stability for all of five minutes Matt.”

Hancock replied: “Rishi’s great, he’ll be fine.”

Asked by White if he could understand if people were not happy about his appearance, he said: “I understand that but I also.. of course I get that, right. But I also just think that sometimes you’ve got to do things differently.”

During an early conversation with comedian and fellow campmate Seann Walsh about his Blink-182 tattoo, Hancock admitted that he did “not really” know who the US rock band – whose hit All The Small Things reached number 2 on the UK charts in 2000 – were.

Politics-watchers joined with regular viewers to see the arrival of Hancock, while some political opponents hit out once again at the MP for his decision to enter the jungle.

You’re not a celebrity. You’re an MP with a job to do

The Liberal Democrats’ Twitter account said: “Never mind #ImACeleb and trying to win meals for a jungle camp, Matt Hancock should be in the UK, in his office, and delivering for constituents wondering where their next meal will come from.

“You’re not a celebrity. You’re an MP with a job to do.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matt Hancock covered in slime and feathers during latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock was covered in slime and pelted with feathers and custard as he took part in his fourth challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Following a public vote, the former health secretary, 44, and his 23-year-old campmate Owen Warner, known as Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks, were chosen for Friday’s trial.
newschain

Matt Hancock’s jungle arrival met with shock, incredulity and laughter

Matt Hancock’s highly anticipated arrival in the jungle was met with a mixture of shock, incredulity and uncontrollable laughter from his fellow I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates. The former health secretary, 44, joined the cast of the ITV reality show on Wednesday, after...
newschain

Hancock and Boy George face fermented plums and worse in first IAC eating trial

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series. Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.
newschain

Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp

Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic. The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to hospital.
newschain

Queen’s service and duty praised at Festival of Remembrance

The Queen’s dedicated service and duty have been hailed at the annual Festival of Remembrance attended by the King and other members of the royal family. Charles and his siblings, the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex, watched on as archive footage of their late mother was played at the Royal Albert Hall.
VIRGINIA STATE
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Ricky Hatton got ‘everything and more’ from boxing return in exhibition bout

Ricky Hatton got “everything and more” from his return to boxing as he entertained Manchester’s AO Arena in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera. The 44-year-old Hatton was back in the ring for the first time in almost 10 years as he faced the 48-year-old Barrera in eight two-minute rounds.
newschain

‘I’m hurting’ admits Hibernian boss Lee Johnson after another defeat

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says he is hurting after his side suffered their sixth defeat in seven matches as Kilmarnock secured a 1-0 cinch Premiership victory at Rugby Park. Daniel Armstrong scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after VAR ruled that Marijan Carbraja’s foul on...
newschain

Steven Schumacher: Teams are going to have to work really hard to stop Plymouth

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher understands his table-topping side have a target on their back after their 1-1 draw at Lincoln. Adam Randell fired the visitors in front with his third goal in five games before Max Sanders levelled in first-half stoppage-time. Argyle’s lead at the summit stayed at a healthy...
newschain

Bail for student arrested on suspicion of egging Charles and Camilla

Police have bailed a student who was arrested after the King and Queen Consort were pelted with eggs during a visit to York. North Yorkshire Police said the 23-year-old was interviewed after being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence at Micklegate Bar when the royal couple arrived to begin a series of engagements in the city on Wednesday.
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Richie Barker impressed to see Derby finish a hectic week with a win

Derby assistant manager Richie Barker praised his players for performing so well in their 3-1 win at MK Dons after such a quick turnaround from their Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool. The Rams are up to sixth in Sky Bet League One after coming from behind at Stadium MK, where...
newschain

Mark Hughes hails ‘resolute’ Bradford after win at Sutton

Manager Mark Hughes praised his brilliant Bradford side after they beat Sutton 2-0 to move within touching distance of League Two’s top three. Prolific Andy Cook opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season before Scott Banks’ brilliance got the second at Gander Green Lane. The...
newschain

Callum Davidson feels St Johnstone are in a ‘good place’ after Motherwell draw

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his side are in a “good place” as they head into the World Cup break buoyed by a five-match unbeaten run. The McDiarmid Park side looked to be heading for victory after Drey Wright’s 26th-minute breakthrough against Motherwell. But the visitors levelled things up with a deflected Blair Spittal free-kick in first-half stoppage time.
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Frank Lampard says Everton fans were right to be unhappy with what they saw

Frank Lampard believes Everton fans had “a right to voice their opinions” after they booed their team following their 3-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth. The Everton players and manager were berated and subjected to jeers and whistles as they went over towards the travelling support after the final whistle.
newschain

Neither side deserved to win – Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn admitted neither side deserved to win after Walsall made it three games unbeaten with a goalless draw at Carlisle. The home side had the better of the early exchanges with Jack Armer, Callum Guy and Taylor Charters all having decent opportunities to break the deadlock in a first half that saw few clear-cut chances.
newschain

Brendan Rodgers says James Maddison is ok for World Cup after knee injury scare

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has given his assurances that James Maddison will be fit for the World Cup. England appeared to have been dealt another injury blow when the Foxes midfielder limped out of his side’s 2-0 Premier League win at West Ham, having gone down holding his lower leg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy