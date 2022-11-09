Read full article on original website
Related
Musk warns Twitter of “arduous” road and ends remote work
Elon Musk Wednesday night warned the Twitter staffers who remain after massive layoffs that unless they boost subscription income, the company is at risk. What's happening: In a midnight email to staff, his first since taking control of the company two weeks ago, Musk also issued a new back-to-the-office mandate that, according to sources inside Twitter, will cause many employees to quit.
Elon Musk's major Twitter miscalculation
Elon Musk is using the same leadership playbook at Twitter that he has at his other companies. It's proving to be a costly mistake. What to know: Musk has a well-earned reputation for being among the most demanding and capricious bosses in the history of corporate America. Past and present employees tell of being assigned tasks with cost or timeline objectives that seem impossible, often with their jobs hanging in the balance.
Twitter ditches communications
Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk doesn't value communications, and it shows. Why it matters: Communication teams are the protectors of brand reputation, strategic partners in executing business strategy and the command center for corporate culture. Twitter is now vulnerable in all three of these key areas. State of play: Since...
Elon Musk's Twitter sees rise in racial slurs, hate speech
The use of racial slurs on Twitter has soared since Elon Musk's takeover, a new report has found. Why it matters: Twitter has made it clear on multiple occasions that there would be a decline in the hateful and racist language since Musk took over. But these claims don't "stand up to scrutiny," according to the report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
If You've Ever Been Laid Off In A Problematic Way, Tell Us What Happened
There are *much* better ways to let go of staff than by laying them off via email...
KFC apologizes for app alert tied to Kristallnacht
Kentucky Fried Chicken in Germany apologized after sending an app alert tied to the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi-led attack that many consider the start of the Holocaust. Driving the news: The BBC reported that the alert sent on Wednesday said: "It's memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more...
Meta's foundation is crumbling
Meta, formerly Facebook, once seemed an impenetrable fortress, but it's now showing big cracks. Why it matters: These problems run deeper than the current ad slowdown and won't be fixed by big layoffs announced Wednesday. Driving the news: Meta said it will lay off 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0