wcyb.com
Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration to begin November 28 in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Believe in Bristol is inviting the community to be part of a new tradition in downtown Bristol. The new Christmas Tree Village will be in coordination with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Additionally, the Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration will take place November 28-January 2, in...
wcyb.com
Season's Meetings: Christmas and holiday events in our region!
Check out some of the Christmas and holiday events scheduled around our region!. Beginning Friday, November 18, continuing through Saturday, January 7, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. Speedway in lights 5k. Sunday, November 13, starting at 6 p.m. Annual walk/run through a...
wcyb.com
Bristol VFW hosting Christmas Extravaganza Fundraiser to help local kids
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping local kids have a great Christmas and make memories, is the goal of an event being hosted by the VFW in Bristol. A fundraiser for the big event is set to take place on Monday, November 14, at Bristol Skateway. The VFW has a...
wcyb.com
Speedway in Lights 5K set for Sunday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The annual Speedway in Lights 5K is set for Sunday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway. Folks can enjoy a sprint or stroll through a Christmas wonderland of twinkling lights. The 5K will end inside Bristol Motor Speedway to a Christmas themed party and will benefit children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia!
wcyb.com
70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
wcyb.com
Ridgeview Elementary School hosts Veterans Day ceremony
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ridgeview Elementary School paid tribute to veterans at a ceremony Friday. Students were encouraged to invite veterans they know to participate or to bring pictures of veterans who passed away or could not attend the ceremony on Veterans Day. Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton delivered a message on the vital role that service members and their families have in the country.
wcyb.com
Local veteran continuing to serve others alongside his furry friend
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Nearly 40% of veterans belong to a group working on community issues, according to the Veteran's Civic Health Index. And Elton East, a Bristol U.S. Army Veteran, does just that, alongside his furry friend. "Flash was here -- I started training him and he just...
wcyb.com
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: Local animals looking for their forever home
If you are looking for a forever friend check out these adorable animals featured in this weeks rescue spotlight with New 5's Rebecca Pepin. At the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter, you can find Harley. She is a 5-year-old boxer that is house-trained and knows basic commands, She, is also...
wcyb.com
Several Veterans Day events scheduled for Friday in Tri-Cities region
Several Veterans Day events are scheduled for Friday in the Tri-Cities region. 5 p.m.: Bluff City Veterans Day Ceremony (parade canceled)
wcyb.com
Bristol Tennessee Middle School honored veterans with special program
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol Tennessee Middle School kicked off the day with a special program honoring veterans. ROTC cadets from Tennessee High presented the colors. The middle school band played the national anthem, and the chorus performed the armed forces medley. Eighth grader, Jacob Phillips, gave a speech...
wcyb.com
Ingles Markets buys old Boones Creek Middle School property for $2M
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ingles Markets bought the old Boones Creek Middle School property for $2 million, according to official documents sent to News 5. Washington County Tennessee Schools say the 11.81-acre property was purchased last month on October 19. After all fees associated with the transaction, the total amount received by the Washington County Tennessee Board of Education was $1,871,750.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee City Council member outlines goals and priorities
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — After the election, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council remains the same. Incumbents Margaret Feierabend and Mark Hutton were reelected, while Lea Powers was reelected without opposition. They will continue to serve with Mayor Mahlon Luttrell and Vice Mayor Vince Turner. Feierabend told News 5; this...
wcyb.com
Quillen brothers carrying on family legacy at Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — For Brady and Carson Quillen, they were born into the Greeneville football legacy. Their dad Josh Quillen is a former all-state football player for the Greene Devils. "Its' definitely something special, especially to be a Greene Devil. To be able to carry on the tradition and...
wcyb.com
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
wcyb.com
Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
wcyb.com
Manufacturing plant that will produce energy-efficient fans opens in Telford
TELFORD, Tenn. (WCYB) — New jobs are coming to Washington County, Tennessee, as a new manufacturing plant open its doors in Telford. ebm-papst will produce energy-efficient fans and motors for the air conditioning and refrigeration market. The plant broke ground only one year ago and held its grand opening Thursday.
wcyb.com
Investigation underway after rumor of threat at John Battle High School, sheriff says
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is underway after a rumor of a threat at John Battle High School Friday morning, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. School officials and deputies are investigating. There will be increased patrols and police presence at the school Friday. We'll have...
wcyb.com
Proposal to increase pay for Carter County Sheriff's Office employees advances
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A proposal to increase pay for Carter County Sheriff's Office employees advanced Thursday. The proposal to give a raise of $5 per hour passed the county's budget committee. The proposal will go to the full commission for consideration. If passed, a corrections officer starting...
wcyb.com
ETSU women win at St. Bonaventure
The ETSU women got the first win of the Coach Brenda Mock Brown era, winning 66-5. The Bucs were lead in scoring by Jiselle Thomas, who scored a game high 32 points. She has lead the Bucs in each of their regular season games as well as the exhibition game.
wcyb.com
Juvenile charged with attempted murder following shooting in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that occurred on Monday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said the shooting was in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. Authorities said the juvenile shot at the victim after the victim got out of the vehicle both were in. The victim was not struck, police added.
