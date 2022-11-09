Read full article on original website
Murray and McCaffery lead Iowa’s win against North Carolina A&T
(Iowa City) Iowa rolled to a 112-71 home win over North Carolina A&T on Friday. Four starters scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes and they shot 52% from the field. Kris Murray submitted 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. Patrick McCaffery added 21 points and 5 rebounds. Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix scored three points in 12 minutes.
Sioux City Journal
At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate
IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
Valley stuns Dowling, SEP runs away
In the class 5A Iowa state football semifinals, West Des Moines Valley rallied to edge rival Dowling Catholic on a gutsy, go-for-broke 2-point conversion, while Southeast Polk returns to the championship it won last year. SEP turned back Johnston, 35-14. Full highlights from both games, and post-game interviews included.
klkntv.com
Devan Kipyego Joins Brother at Iowa State
Two St. Raphael student-athletes signing their National Letter of Intent Thursday, including state cross country champion Devan Kipyego. Devan announcing he’s joining older brother Darius as part of the track & field program at Iowa State. Pedro Mayol also announcing Thursday his commitment to UMass Lowell.
Iowa improves to 2-0 with blowout of North Carolina AT
Kris Murray poured in 22 points and Patrick McCaffery had 21 points as Iowa put on an impressive display of
Lisa Bluder Declares ‘No Way We’re Giving Up’ On Ava Jones
Wednesday was National Signing Day across college basketball. It also marked a special day for Iowa commit Ava Jones. A day that many thought might not happen. As the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports, Ava Jones verbally committed to Iowa back on July 3rd. Then, just two days later while at an AAU tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, Jones and her family were hit by an impaired driver while standing on a sidewalk. Ava and her mom Amy spent weeks in a local hospital. Ava's dad Trey did not survive the accident. Jones won't play her senior year of high school and will also miss the 2023-24 season at Iowa as she is facing multiple surgeries on both of her knees.
ESPN
Drake Bulldogs vs Iowa Hawkeyes November 13 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics
The Drake Bulldogs (1-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET at Knapp Center. Watch live women’s college basketball on ESPN+. Drake had a 73.4 points per game average a season ago, 3.2 more than the 70.2 Iowa gave up per contest. The Bulldogs went 18-1 in games when they scored at least 70 points.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs Wisconsin
The Iowa Hawkeyes have awaken from the dead to find themselves in the thick of the Big Ten West race. While Iowa still needs Illinois to lose two of their final three matchups against Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern, the dream of a return trip to Indianapolis remains alive heading into Saturday. It’s fitting then that the team coming in to Kinnick Stadium is Wisconsin, not only the perennial gatekeeper in the West, but a border rival who has proven a very difficult opponent.
Moline's Harding, Freeman ink NLI to play for Iowa
MOLINE, Ill. — A pair of Moline Maroons signed their letters of intent to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team on Wednesday. Moline point guard Brock Harding and power forward Owen Freeman inked their commitments to the Iowa Hawkeyes, comprising two of Iowa's three commitments in the class.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
wsspaper.com
A unique fall signing day
When one thinks of a high school student-athlete, it is highly likely that they picture a student who participates in a sport for a particular school. However, West High seniors Emily Elizalde and Camille Gretter break this norm as student-athletes who solely compete for a team outside of West — a rowing club.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin
Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update
Last week, the one-word forecast was “woof.” We can use that again, as tomorrow’s forecast in Iowa City looks COLD. Anyone sitting in the south end zone, get ready for the wind to be in your face for 3+ hours. We’re at that “the weather is going...
kniakrls.com
Three Knoxville Athletes Sign At The Next Level On National Signing Day
Wednesday was National Signing Day across the country, and it was also National Signing Day for three Knoxville High School Athletes. Beau Leisure made it official by joining Abilene Christian University for baseball. Leisure tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he was impressed by the culture and a chance to possibly play in the College World Series.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. North Carolina A&T: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Iowa Hawkeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Iowa entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite,...
Johnston swimmer in lane of her own
Johnston’s Olivia Swalley swims for a rare double threepeat this weekend at state in Marshalltown. And as John Sears reports, Swalley would likely win even more titles if the rules allowed. There’s a good reason Olivia’s headed to swim for the University of Iowa next year.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Radio Iowa
Public Safety Director: alcohol sales at Kinnick Stadium improving game day experience
The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock told the Board of Regents he didn’t anticipate that happening. “I was personally, I think, like many others, not skeptical, but curious about how that was gonna turn out. And I saw a study that was done by our emergency department that actually showed what I believe is a 40% decrease in hospital admissions on game days since the sale of alcohol started,” Bullock says.
Recount scheduled for Tuesday in Scott County due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
