ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Two Teens, Grown Man Cited For HS Incident Involving Knives, Spit, Pot In Waldorf: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DK33I_0j52QRbc00
St. Charles High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A strange scene played out inside and outside a Maryland high school on Wednesday afternoon, leading to charges for two teens and a 28-year-old man for various offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced.

School administrators and the school resource office at St. Charles High School in Waldorf alerted the sheriff to an altercation inside the building involving students.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, one of the students involved, a 17-year-old boy, walked out of the school and called a friend to re-engage in the altercation with him.

School officials say that the student was involved in a fight with a classmate earlier in the day when he called a relative to offer an assist.

The relative, a 28-year-old man - whose name has not been released - arrived at the school, but was rebuffed as he attempted to enter the building by the locked secondary doors and a school administrator, investigators said.

The school resource officer was able to locate the 17-year-old, who was walking back toward the school from the parking lot and found him to be in possession of three knives.

Another student, a 16-year-old girl who was inside the school and involved in the altercation, became disruptive, officials said.

A different school resource officer who was on the scene approached her, at which time she struck him and spat on the officer, leading to her arrest.

She had reportedly become unruly and began running through the halls of the school banging on doors, and ignoring attempts by staff members to calm her down.

The 17-year-old student was charged with possession of weapons on school property and disruption of school activities. The 16-year-old student was charged with assault and disruption of school activities, and the 28-year-old was found to be in possession of marijuana and was issued a civil citation.

“The incidents involving both students this afternoon were highly visible and overheard by students and staff,” St. Charles High School Principal Tammika Little said. “Both students face disciplinary action and charges by police.

"I urge you to talk with your child about physical conflicts and bringing weapons to school,” Little continued. “Knives, no matter what type or size, are prohibited at school, and police will investigate any such reports.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Officer Thompson at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0434.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner

Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police

A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives Continue to Investigate Shooting; Victim’s Identity Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. At approximately 5:56 p.m., officers from the 3rd district responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead in car in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said reports of gunfire led officers into the investigation of a killing that took place in the Dumfries area early Saturday morning. The Prince William County Police Department said a number of people called to say they heard several gunshots in the area of Williamstown Road […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Driver arrested after traffic stop led to discovery of ghost gun in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A driver was arrested after a traffic stop in Hyattsville led to the discovery of a loaded ghost gun, according to police. Earlier this week, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department said they pulled over a vehicle they saw having multiple traffic violations. When officers walked up to the vehicle, they noticed a handgun slide visibly showing in the rear passenger seat pocket.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Stabbing near elementary school in DC under investigation

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. D.C. police said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road Northeast...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Leonardtown Dash-In

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 1:50 a.m., the suspect attempted to make a purchase at the Leonardtown Dash-In store. When the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect grabbed $20 from the drawer and fled the store.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
shoredailynews.com

Ames gets 28 years in prison for murder

The shooter in the 2019 death of a Belle Haven man will serve a total of 28 years in prison for first-degree murder and other crimes. Twenty-five-year-old Bronta Jamar Ames, of Killmontown Road in Melfa, was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to 40 years in prison with half the time suspended for the death of Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers, of Belle Haven.
BELLE HAVEN, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
403K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy