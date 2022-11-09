Two Teens, Grown Man Cited For HS Incident Involving Knives, Spit, Pot In Waldorf: Sheriff

St. Charles High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A strange scene played out inside and outside a Maryland high school on Wednesday afternoon, leading to charges for two teens and a 28-year-old man for various offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced.

School administrators and the school resource office at St. Charles High School in Waldorf alerted the sheriff to an altercation inside the building involving students.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, one of the students involved, a 17-year-old boy, walked out of the school and called a friend to re-engage in the altercation with him.

School officials say that the student was involved in a fight with a classmate earlier in the day when he called a relative to offer an assist.

The relative, a 28-year-old man - whose name has not been released - arrived at the school, but was rebuffed as he attempted to enter the building by the locked secondary doors and a school administrator, investigators said.

The school resource officer was able to locate the 17-year-old, who was walking back toward the school from the parking lot and found him to be in possession of three knives.

Another student, a 16-year-old girl who was inside the school and involved in the altercation, became disruptive, officials said.

A different school resource officer who was on the scene approached her, at which time she struck him and spat on the officer, leading to her arrest.

She had reportedly become unruly and began running through the halls of the school banging on doors, and ignoring attempts by staff members to calm her down.

The 17-year-old student was charged with possession of weapons on school property and disruption of school activities. The 16-year-old student was charged with assault and disruption of school activities, and the 28-year-old was found to be in possession of marijuana and was issued a civil citation.

“The incidents involving both students this afternoon were highly visible and overheard by students and staff,” St. Charles High School Principal Tammika Little said. “Both students face disciplinary action and charges by police.

"I urge you to talk with your child about physical conflicts and bringing weapons to school,” Little continued. “Knives, no matter what type or size, are prohibited at school, and police will investigate any such reports.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Officer Thompson at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0434.

