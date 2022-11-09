ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

One person hurt in Kalamazoo shooting

 3 days ago
One person is injured after a shooting unfolded in the 700 block of N. Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, officers heard several gunshots in the area. Soon after, they found a victim.

After officers provided medical care at the scene, the victim was sent to the hospital.

Officers say the person is in stable condition.

At this time, there is no available information about a suspect.

KDPS says that the department is "diligently investigating this incident and remains committed to effectively addressing gun violence in our community."

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update you when information is readily available.

