McEnroe believes Rune and Next Gen still have a way to go to topple Djokovic : “If the Australian Open started next week, to me Djokovic is the solid favourite”
Patrick McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic is the best player right now picking him to win the Australian Open if it started tomorrow. Djokovic has been king down under for a very long time having won the event a couple of times in a row. We say 'in a row' because he didn't play last year with many adamant that he would have won it had he played. Considering how he played this year when he did play, it's not far-fetched at all.
Father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan Djokovic on potential for help in Australian Open cause: "Of course they will not lobby because he is the best tennis player in the world"
It's still unclear whether Novak Djokovic will play at 2023 Australian Open despite reports from Australia suggesting he will. His father Srdjan Djokovic recently talked about his future during an appereance on the K1 television explaining that he doesn't see anybody help Djokovic get back to the Australian Open. He said that whatever happens he will go down as the greatest athlete of all time:
United Cup officials hoping for Kyrgios-Tsitsipas Wimbledon rematch at inaugural event in January
Tennis West officials are hopeful of hosting Nick Kyrgios and the Australian national team when the inaugural United Cup draw is held on Thursday. Perth could potentially host one of the top-ranked teams in Greece, America or Poland, meaning world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas or Polish star Hubert Hurkacz could be hitting the court at RAC Arena next month.
Australia beats Sweden 4-0 in women’s soccer friendly
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord scored two goals Saturday to lead Australia to a 4-0 win over Sweden in an international women’s soccer friendly. Foord has five goals in her past three internationals. Skipper Sam Kerr’s 37th-minute toe-poke, her first international goal since playing New Zealand in April, gave Australia the lead in front of 22,065 fans at AAMI Park in Melbourne.
Kvitova shares admiration for Nadal and Federer: "They are polite, they always say hello, they smile, they are human"
Petra Kvitova revealed her admiration for Federer and Nadal in a recent interview with Flashscore explaining why that is. Kvitova has been a longtime pro on the WTA Tour and during her time in the tennis circles, she has interacted with many tennis players. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal always stood out to her and in a recent talk, she explained why:
France vs South Africa live stream and how to watch the Autumn Nations rugby
Catch the action at Stade Velodrome this Saturday, 12th November 2022. How to watch a France vs South Africa live stream for free. Start time, teams, expert analysis more.
England’s T20 World Cup final should be on free-to-air TV, Jos Buttler claims
Jos Buttler wants England’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday to be made available on free-to-air television in the UK.Sky Sports is the UK’s exclusive television rights holder at the tournament but the satellite broadcaster has in recent years shared some major sporting events with terrestrial channels.In 2019, England’s 50-over World Cup final win was simulcast on Sky and Channel 4, drawing in a peak viewership of 8.3million and there are hopes a similar deal can be struck for this weekend’s showpiece.“I’d be immensely happy with that,” Buttler said after his side’s 10-wicket thrashing of India at Adelaide...
Scotland vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Autumn Nations Series rugby from anywhere
Scotland once again go in search of a first ever win against the All Blacks, with a prodigal son making his return for the hosts at Murrayfield in this Autumn Nations series rugby clash. After being exiled earlier in the year amid disciplinary issues, fly-half Finn Russell has won a...
UK Championship snooker live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere
Ronnie O'Sullivan is the in-form man at the 2022 UK Championship, the first Triple Crown tournament of the season and the fifth ranking event of the campaign. It's a prize that's eluded the Rocket since his record seventh victory four years ago, and to go all the way again he's going to have to come through the same side of the draw as Neil Robertson and John Higgins. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 UK Championship snooker live stream (opens in new tab) online from anywhere.
"He's pretty much always a favorite to win" - Casper Ruud believes Novak Djokovic remains the player to beat on tour
Novak Djokovic remains the player to beat in almost every tournament he enters despite dropping down the rankings during a difficult 2022 season, according to Casper Ruud. The Serbian was the year-end world No. 1 for the seventh time in 2021, but he was unable to compete at the Australian Open or the US Open this year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status. Additionally, the Wimbledon title he secured in the summer – his 21st Grand Slam triumph – didn’t earn him any ranking points, as the tournament was stripped of them after organizers decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing following the invasion of Ukraine.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix UK start time, how to watch
Formula 1 blasts down to Sao Paulo for its penultimate round of the 2022 season. Here is all the info on the Brazilian Grand Prix, including the weekend schedule and how to watch. Obviously, with both championships decided, a lot of teams may already be looking ahead to 2023. But...
Caitlin Foord drives Australia to huge win over Sweden as Matildas build toward Women's World Cup
Australia roared to a 4-0 victory over Sweden in Melbourne to make it three wins on the bounce. A Caitlin Foord double as well as goals for Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler earned the Matildas a win over their highest-ranked opponents since their 1-0 defeat of the world No. 1 United States back in 2017.
"I have failed to be a better indoor player" - Nadal honest ahead of ATP Finals
The last event of the ATP season will be played in Turin and Rafael Nadal will be the top-seeded player at the 2022 ATP Finals. After his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the event, the 22-time Grand Slam champion became the highest-seeded player at the 2022 ATP Finals as he will be trying to steal the no. 1 spot from the 19-years-old youngster. After a successful year, in which he managed to add two more Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal is looking to do well also in Turin.
Fritz relishing Nadal tie at ATP Finals: "Playing Rafa is a big dea
Fritz has made a habit of playing Nadal this year but he doesn't mind as he sees the match as a privilege to experience. You don't play one of the best of all time every day so Fritz is certainly right in being excited to play Nadal again. They had some great matches this year and it was Fritz who handed Nadal his first loss this year. It came at the Indian Wells Masters where Fritz proved better in the final. He nearly beat him at Wimbledon but he will have a chance to do that in Turin:
"Novak probably showed them that he was the best at Wimbledon, so they stopped him from going to New York" - Djokovic's father Srdjan on Novak Djokovic's ban from US Open
Novak Djokovic's father explained why Djokovic wasn't allowed to play at the US Open in a recent interview with K1. Srdjan Djokovic was a guest at the Serbian television station K1 where he discussed Djokovic and his 2022 season. He explained what the 'real' reason for Djokovic's US Open absence was and according to Srdjan it has nothing to do with vaccination:
ATP Finals 2022 full schedule, results, TV channel and live stream as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic compete in Turin
As well as the chance to win his first ever ATP Finals trophy, Rafael Nadal could finish the year as world number one with a successful week to end the season. Pre-tournament rankings leader Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn with a muscular injury, meaning Stefanos Tsitsipas will supplant him if he wins the Finals without losing a match.
Biggest Names to miss out on United Cup including Alcaraz, Djokovic, Gauff, Raducanu and Murray
Several notable players won't be taking part in the first edition of the United Cup such as Alcaraz, Djokovic, Gauff, Raducanu and Murray. The event will replace the ATP Cup in the calendar this year as the mixed teams' format makes the return. It was popularized in the past as the Hopman Cup and it will make a return this year with a superb format featuring 18 nations.
Video: Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares video of the pair on vacation in Switzerland prior to the ATP Finals
Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of American tennis player Taylor Fritz, posted a short video of the two of them on vacation ahead of the ATP Finals. Riddle shared a video on Instagram where she hugs Fritz and she wrote in the caption:. "This is our Christmas card." The couple was on...
