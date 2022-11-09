ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

KITV.com

West Maui brush fire grows to over 2,000 acres; 40% contained

LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -- Maui firefighters are continuing to fight the West Maui brush fire that has now grown to 2,100 acres. As of Thursday, November 10,2022, around 4:30 p.m., there is no threat to homes or other buildings.
KITV.com

Large brush fire burns 850 acres near Lahaina; 4 schools closed on Wednesday

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some Maui residents made the decision to evacuate their homes after a large brush fire flared up along the Lahaina Bypass, Tuesday night. The fire burned along the Bypass from Kai Hele Ku to Hokiokio, according to Maui County officials. Police diverted traffic down to the lower highway while fire crews battled the fire. Lahainaluna Road was also closed from the Bypass up to Lahainaluna High School.
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move

As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible. Residents living in the upper portions of Launiupoko Subdivision should be aware that an evacuation may be possible if conditions worsen. Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Updated: 4 hours...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Kahu Wayne Higa holds on to faith in effort to restore 146-year-old Kaʻahumanu Church, an early symbol of women’s rights

(Kahu Wayne Higa has gone from a state transportation employee guiding airplanes to passenger gates on Maui to shepherding a congregation at Kaʻahumanu Church in Wailuku and restoring Kaʻahumanu Church built in 1876. The church land was part of the compound of the last king of Maui, Kahekili, before King Kamehameha I conquered Maui Island. The restoration task seems daunting for a congregation of 30 members, but faith plays a prominent role in the family life of Higa, who has six children. His great-grandfather, buried in ʻUlupalakua, is the renowned paniolo Ikua Purdy who had enough faith to cross the ocean to compete in a rodeo thousands of miles away. Purdy stunned American Westerners by winning the 1908 World Roping Championship in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Higa himself prefers to turn the conversation to the task of restoring the church named after Queen Kaʻahumanu. He was interviewed by Maui Now writer Gary Kubota.)
WAILUKU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend

A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police: Suspect fired on officer who rushed to aid victims in car crash

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested two suspects Friday in connection with a violent crime spree in Kona. Authorities said 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, of Kailua-Kona, faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder, robbery and reckless endangering. Officials said 34-year-old Brittany Johnson of Holualoa was arrested for robbery in the...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 people seriously injured in crash on Farrington Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a crash overnight on Farrington Highway. The two-vehicle crash happened near Makua Cave on the leeward coast. HNN was told one of the vehicles involved may have flipped a couple times. So far, there has been no...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center. Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
HONOLULU, HI
Terry Mansfield

Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
HAWAII STATE

