Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
1,200 acre brush fire near Lahaina, Maui prompts second alert for possible evacuation for residents
The fire, which started yesterday, continues to burn in West Maui, above the Launiupoko subdivision. Residents warned of potential evacuations as a large brush fire burns near Lahaina. Fire crews on Maui are still working to douse a large brush fire that threatened residents in the Lahaina area on Tuesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After nearly 4 days, firefighters continue to battle large brush fire in Lahaina
2 suspects arrested in connection to crash, armed robbery in North Kona. Hawaii Island police arrested 2 suspects who allegedly robbed a Kona store at gunpoint before crashing their getaway truck and opening fire at an officer. ‘I had a purpose’: UH student shares remarkable career of service to her...
KITV.com
West Maui brush fire grows to over 2,000 acres; 40% contained
LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -- Maui firefighters are continuing to fight the West Maui brush fire that has now grown to 2,100 acres. As of Thursday, November 10,2022, around 4:30 p.m., there is no threat to homes or other buildings.
KITV.com
Large brush fire burns 850 acres near Lahaina; 4 schools closed on Wednesday
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some Maui residents made the decision to evacuate their homes after a large brush fire flared up along the Lahaina Bypass, Tuesday night. The fire burned along the Bypass from Kai Hele Ku to Hokiokio, according to Maui County officials. Police diverted traffic down to the lower highway while fire crews battled the fire. Lahainaluna Road was also closed from the Bypass up to Lahainaluna High School.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible. Residents living in the upper portions of Launiupoko Subdivision should be aware that an evacuation may be possible if conditions worsen. Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Updated: 4 hours...
mauinow.com
West Maui Fire Day 2: “Fire on the move” in mountain ridges above Launiupoko
Alert: West Maui brush fire on move in mountain ridges above Launiupoko Subdivision. Evacuation is possible for residents in the upper portion of the Launiupoko subdivision, according to a County of Maui update issued on Wednesday afternoon. County officials said Maui police officers were going door to door this afternoon...
mauinow.com
Maui Kahu Wayne Higa holds on to faith in effort to restore 146-year-old Kaʻahumanu Church, an early symbol of women’s rights
(Kahu Wayne Higa has gone from a state transportation employee guiding airplanes to passenger gates on Maui to shepherding a congregation at Kaʻahumanu Church in Wailuku and restoring Kaʻahumanu Church built in 1876. The church land was part of the compound of the last king of Maui, Kahekili, before King Kamehameha I conquered Maui Island. The restoration task seems daunting for a congregation of 30 members, but faith plays a prominent role in the family life of Higa, who has six children. His great-grandfather, buried in ʻUlupalakua, is the renowned paniolo Ikua Purdy who had enough faith to cross the ocean to compete in a rodeo thousands of miles away. Purdy stunned American Westerners by winning the 1908 World Roping Championship in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Higa himself prefers to turn the conversation to the task of restoring the church named after Queen Kaʻahumanu. He was interviewed by Maui Now writer Gary Kubota.)
hawaiinewsnow.com
For this Maui shop, the smash-and-grab was bad but what’s worse is the damage left behind
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday at around 3 a.m., Hi-Tech Surf Sports owner owner Kim Ball woke to a phone call. “I thought, ‘Oh it’s just a random call’ and I blocked the number,” he said. But that call was from security, alerting him that there...
Hana Hwy near Waianapanapa shut down, vehicle overturned
A vehicle is overturned on Hana Highway, east of Waianapanapa near mile marker 32, according to Maui County officials.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend
A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Breezy, cool temps, Wind Advisory for portions of the state
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A cool and breezy Aloha Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers over windward and mauka sections of Maui County and Hawai'i Island. Isolated showers for all other islands. Highs 78 to 83. Breezy to locally windy trades 15 to 30 mph.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Suspect fired on officer who rushed to aid victims in car crash
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested two suspects Friday in connection with a violent crime spree in Kona. Authorities said 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, of Kailua-Kona, faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder, robbery and reckless endangering. Officials said 34-year-old Brittany Johnson of Holualoa was arrested for robbery in the...
26 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 people seriously injured in crash on Farrington Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a crash overnight on Farrington Highway. The two-vehicle crash happened near Makua Cave on the leeward coast. HNN was told one of the vehicles involved may have flipped a couple times. So far, there has been no...
Maui police chief explains new tactics for Valley Isle
Joining KHON2 from the Valley Isle is Maui Police Dept. Chief John Pelletier, covering the island’s approach to concealed-carry permits, and the evolution of 21-century policing for Maui County.
Man dies following solo skydiving jump
HANA, Hawai'i (KHON2) -- Maui County Officials announced that on Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:06 p.m., a skydiving accident was reported to Maui Police Department.
KITV.com
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center. Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
Skydiving death at Hana Airport
HANA, Hawai'i (KHON2) -- Maui County Officials announced that on Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:06 p.m., a skydiving accident was reported to Maui Police Department.
Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns
Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Comments / 0