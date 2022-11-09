Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told national team managers hopeful of having their World Cup players rested this weekend: "Don't call me!" There is one last round of Premier League fixtures before the tournament starts but Guardiola has rejected the idea that he could give a helping hand to the countries heading to Qatar by rotating his squad when he picks his team to play Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

