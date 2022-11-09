Read full article on original website
Related
Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Play v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo misses tonights game against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.
NBC Sports
The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster
The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
What to know about USMNT World Cup roster: Surprises, heartbreak and the countdown to Qatar
The 26 players who will represent the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this month were revealed Wednesday evening.
ESPN
Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea among clubs vying for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick - sources
Paris Saint-Germain have made a €45 million offer for Palmeiras teenager Endrick, but the Brazilian team swiftly dismissed the proposal for the 16-year-old forward on Friday, sources told ESPN Brazil. In a meeting with the player's agents, the Ligue 1 champions said they were willing to extend the negotiations...
Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Aston Villa
Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.
Report: Endrick's Current Preference Is To Join Chelsea
Chelsea target Endrick has a preference to join Chelsea over Real Madrid or PSG.
Man Utd survive Villa scare to reach League Cup last 16
Bruno Fernandes sent Manchester United into the League Cup last 16 as the Portugal midfielder punished a howler from Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen in Thursday's 4-2 win. He will have to wait until after the World Cup for United's next League Cup tie against Burnley, with the last 16 scheduled for just days after the final in Qatar.
ESPN
'Don't call me!': Man City boss Pep Guardiola tells managers who want to rest players ahead of World Cup
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told national team managers hopeful of having their World Cup players rested this weekend: "Don't call me!" There is one last round of Premier League fixtures before the tournament starts but Guardiola has rejected the idea that he could give a helping hand to the countries heading to Qatar by rotating his squad when he picks his team to play Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.
Eddie Jones rings the changes as England try to cast off fear of failure
Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola will be rested against Japan on Saturday as coach keeps one eye on the future
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC
Liverpool owners FSG announced this week that they were willing to sell the club, we take a look at five potential buyers that could take over the side.
Comments / 0