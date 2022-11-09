Former elementary school educator sentenced for child porn possession

ST. LOUIS – A former elementary school teacher’s assistant from Wildwood, Missouri, got more than four years in federal prison on Wednesday for having child pornography in his possession.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Connor Brueggemann pleaded guilty to charges that same day.

A May 4, 2020, tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children triggered an investigation leading to a search of Brueggemann’s house on July 14, 2020.

Brueggemann, who was a teacher’s assistant at Henry Elementary School at the time, told authorities that he’d done “terrible things” and wanted to get help for his addiction, according to the plea agreement. He was fired from the school days later.

Investigators found more than 360 digital items containing child sexual abuse on Brueggemann’s electronic devices.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Brueggemann to 52 months in prison, followed by lifetime parole.

(Editor’s note: We incorrectly identified Mr. Bruggemann’s job title based on information received from the Department of Justice. That information has been fixed. We regret the error.)

