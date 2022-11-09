Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man charged with manslaughter after reportedly accidentally shooting, killing brother in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting and killing his brother in a Phoenix apartment early Saturday morning. On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of “gunshots and a woman screaming” at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire officials. Investigators learned that 35-year-old Dominique Jackson was holding the gun when it went off and killed his brother. He was arrested by Phoenix police.
21-year-old sentenced for supplying fentanyl at Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for supplying harmful drugs to people living at Phoenix's downtown homeless encampment. Cristian Machado was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to sell narcotics, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Newborn Found Lying Dead on Central Phoenix Street
Early Saturday morning, a newborn was found dead lying in a street in central Phoenix. Someone called the police around 1 a.m. reporting a child in the roadway on Nov. 12. When police responded to the scene near 11th Avenue and Madison Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, police found an unresponsive fetus with no signs of trauma. The baby was pronounced deceased.
2 kids in critical condition after rollover crash on Loop 202, firefighters say
PHOENIX — Four people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a rollover crash on Loop 202, officials say. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of Loop 202 near Lower Buckeye Road are closed and there is no estimated time to reopen the road. ADOT officials say commuters must exit at or before Broadway Road.
KTAR.com
Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newborn baby found dead in street, Arizona police say. ‘Utterly horrific’
A report of an injured child in a Phoenix street led to the discovery of a dead newborn, Arizona police told news outlets. “It’s utterly horrific,” neighbor Joel Coplin told KPNX. “They thought it was a doll at first, but it wasn’t.”. Police responding to reports...
AZFamily
Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
Armed, suicidal man dead after shot by Goodyear officer, police say
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Authorities say a man is dead after a shooting involving Goodyear police Saturday night. Police say at around 5:35 p.m., officers were called to a home near Estrella Parkway and Elliott Road about a suicidal subject who was stabbing himself with a knife. Goodyear police say...
East Valley Tribune
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
'It's utterly horrific': Neighbors react to dead fetus found near homeless encampment in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police are searching for information on a fetus that was found dead in an area known as "The Zone," Phoenix's largest homeless encampment. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, a caller reported that there was a child in the roadway near 11th Avenue and Madison Street, a police spokesperson said.
fox10phoenix.com
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
Fire in Phoenix's 'The Zone' leaves one man in burn center
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. A fire Monday morning at Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, an area known as 'The Zone', has left one man in the hospital, said Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department. Officers responded to a fire...
16-year-old killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash at US 60 and Gilbert Road
A 16-year-old has died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Mesa.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix-area man not seen since weekend
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a metro Phoenix man who went missing days ago. Charles Cohen, 78, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday at home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Sunday. They said they were told he was going to the gym, but his workout clothes were still at the home.
KTAR.com
Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms
PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
PCSO: 2 teens killed in head-on crash near Coolidge
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators in Pinal County are trying to determine the cause of a head-on collision Monday afternoon that killed two teenagers. At about 4 p.m., a woman's vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a...
fox10phoenix.com
2 shot inside Chandler apartment, homeowner assaulted: police
Police say the incident happened near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Following the shooting, investigators say the suspects ran from the scene, forced their way into a nearby apartment, and assaulted the homeowner.
Valley chef known as 'grandpa' found dead in canal. His family hasn't found any answers
PHOENIX — The death of Jose Mackario Jimenez remains a mystery more than a week after his body was found in a north Phoenix canal, investigators said. The 47-year-old’s remains were found by a utility worker early in the morning on Nov. 6 near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, his wife, Amanda Nash-Jimenez, said.
Wife and colleagues grieve beloved Phoenix restaurant worker found dead in canal
Mourning the loss of a loved one, friend and colleague. A beloved worker at a Valley barbecue staple was found dead in a Phoenix canal.
AZFamily
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
