Trump on next week’s announcement: ‘Why would anything change?’

By Julia Shapero
 3 days ago

Correction: Trump ally Jason Miller called for the former president to hold off on his announcement until after the Georgia runoff. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story.

Former President Trump appeared undeterred by the GOP’s lackluster results in Tuesday’s midterm elections, indicating Wednesday that he does not plan to move his “big announcement” scheduled for next week.

“We had tremendous success,” Trump told Fox News Digital . “Why would anything change?”

The former president frequently hinted in the final weeks of the midterms that he imminently plans to announce a 2024 bid to return to the White House. On Monday, he said he has a “big announcement” planned for Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago, which many suspect will be the launch of his campaign.

While Trump touted his endorsed candidates’ Tuesday success to Fox News Digital, the general consensus has been that the GOP underperformed, failing to produce the anticipated “red wave.”

Republicans are still expected to take control of the House. The Senate, however, hangs in the balance, with many suggesting that the battle for control may come down to the December runoff race in Georgia.

The Associated Press projected that the Georgia race between Sen. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker would head to a runoff on Wednesday, after neither breached the required 50 percent of the vote to win the election outright.

Trump adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Wednesday that he is advising the former president to hold off on his announcement until after the runoff race.

“Everything over this next month is about Herschel Walker and making sure we get the win there,” Miller said, adding, “I’m advising the president to hold off until after the Georgia race, after Herschel Walker. Priorities A, B and C need to be about Herschel right now. This is bigger than anything else in the country. We gotta show the focus is on Georgia.”

Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also suggested on Wednesday that Trump should wait to announce a bid until after the runoff.

“I know there’s a temptation to starting talking about 2024,” McEnany said. However, she added, “2022 is not over. Every Republican energy needs to go to grinding the Biden agenda to a halt, and that could go straight through the state of Georgia.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) has also brushed off Trump’s potential announcement in recent days, calling it a “terrible idea” to announce before Christmas.

“My sense is the former president needs better advisers if that’s really what his strategy’s going to be,” Sununu said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who easily won reelection on Tuesday, is also said to be eyeing a 2024 launch soon.

Updated Thursday at 9:58 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

Taking aim at DeSantis, Trump goes further than he should have

The New York Times published an article that quickly made the rounds among political insiders, especially in the Republican Party. Its lede was straightforward:. For months, former President Donald J. Trump has been grumbling quietly to friends and visitors to his Palm Beach mansion about a rival Republican power center in another Florida mansion, some 400 miles to the north. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a man Mr. Trump believes he put on the map, has been acting far less like an acolyte and more like a future competitor, Mr. Trump complains. With his stock rising fast in the party, the governor has conspicuously refrained from saying he would stand aside if Mr. Trump runs for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
The Independent

‘How is this real life?’: Critics react to Matt Gaetz nicknaming Trump ‘Big Daddy’

A moment of perhaps unintended levity was sprinkled into a speech delivered by Rep Matt Gaetz while he was stumping at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida ahead of this week’s midterms.The event, held to support the Senator Marco Rubio’s re-election campaign, featured flowery commentary from the Florida congressman, where he heaped praise on the former president and classified him as the ultimate “closer” in US politics.“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” said the GOP congressman, a conclusion that earned him a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Trump’s Turn on DeSantis Gives Florida Governor ‘Permission to Run Against Him’ (Video)

”Because Ron DeSantis is not going to owe him anything,“ Navarro said. Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump threw out a new nickname for a political opponent this weekend: Ron DeSanctimonious. It was a startling move, considering how DeSantis has supported Trump in the past, but for “The View” host Ana Navarro, it means Trump just gave the Florida governor full approval to run against him for president.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?

The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
CALIFORNIA STATE
