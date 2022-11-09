'She's Using Her U.K. Title In U.S. Politics': Meghan Markle Ridiculed For Posting Photo After Voting In Midterm Election

Source: archewell

While Meghan Markle was beaming in the photo she snapped after placing her vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, some Americans weren't too thrilled the mom-of-two cast her ballot.

The former actress uploaded a picture on her and Prince Harry's Archewell website which depicted her in a baseball cap, sweater and coat, with her "I voted" sticked stuck to the front of her shirt.

"Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!" the post read. "Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote." The article also shared "some helpful reminders" for voters, such as hotline resources and tips on researching candidates in your area.

Despite Meghan wanting to help spread the word on the election, social media tore her apart for voting in the country, as some think she still tries to align herself with the British royal family.

"Using her Duchess title from a foreign Monarchy, to try and influence [US] politics? Vomit," one Twitter user wrote, while another questioned, "Why does the public need to know some private citizen of USA voted?"

"She’s using her UK title in US politics," tweeted a third. "That’s a problem."

This isn't the first time the Deal or No Deal alum, 42, cast her ballot since marrying Harry, as she expressed her excitement over voting in the 2020 presidential election.

"It's nice to have a voice," she stated at the time. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

"One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,'" Meghan continued. "That is why I vote."

While Harry, 38, has also encouraged the public to express their opinions, he's unable to vote in American elections since he's not a citizen of the country. He hasn't voted in U.K. polls either, as active members of the monarchy are prohibited from doing so.

