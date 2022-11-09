ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

As Olive prepares a Comprehensive Plan, citizens respond to survey

Eighty seven percent of the more than 600 respondents to a Town of Olive survey said that “maintaining the town of Olive’s rural character” was extremely important with only 2% saying it was not important at all, and 79% said it was extremely important or somewhat important to reduce the number of short-term rentals in the Town.
SHOKAN, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Lost woman found near Port Ewen home

This past Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 a.m., six DEC forest rangers and various volunteers searched for a missing woman in Port Ewen. The search included a mounted horse, drone, and intensive searching through tough vegetation. At 3:45 p.m., the family found the 74-year-old approximately 600 feet from her house....
PORT EWEN, NY
newpaltz.edu

New Paltz Opens Affordable Housing Board To Town Residents

On Oct. 26, the Village of New Paltz held a public hearing on the issue of expanding eligibility for volunteer applicants on the Affordable Housing Board. Several residents were concerned about volunteer positions being opened up to non-village residents. Most of this concern, however, was based on a miscommunication on the actual terms of eligibility.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Scouting for Food in New Paltz

BSA Cub Scout Pack 272 and Scout Troop 172 of New Paltz worked in conjunction with RYCOR to participate in the annual Scouting for Food Drive this year throughout the town and village of New Paltz on Saturday, November 12. The boys, girls, scout leaders, family members and employees of RYCOR HVAC worked cooperatively to collect and contribute more than 2,100 food items. Donations were collected and received from the New Paltz community in addition to a large donation of food from RYCOR.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Honoring the Land and its Native Peoples (photos)

As November is Native-American Heritage Month, Seed Song Farm in Kingston hosted a Honoring the Land and its Native Peoples event on Saturday, November 12. A sacred space was created with a smudging ritual, honoring land, ancestors and spirit by calling in the four directions and making a sacred fire. There was singing, drumming, storytelling and a potluck.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Veteran Day Services in Kingston (photos)

On Friday morning, November 11, a Veterans Day ceremony was held in Kingston at American Legion Post 150. A Parrott gun that was forged at the West Point Foundry and used in the Civil War was unveiled at the ceremony. The refurbished canon, owned by MSGT Joseph S. Forte who died earlier in the year at age 92, was donated by his family which has over a century of service to the Armed Forces. Father James Miller of the Lutheran Church of Northern Dutchess played “Il Silenzio” on trumpet in honor of Forte, who admired the composition.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Scouting for Food in Saugerties

Scout Troop 36 is working to keep the Saugerties food pantry full this coming holiday season. Troop members sent out bags to be filled with food stuff on November 12 and they will be picking the bags up on Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St Mary’s of the Snow Hall, located at 26 Cedar Street in Saugerties. Anyone who did not receive a bag but would like to donate can bring food to St. Mary’s Church between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. All of the donations will benefit local food pantries.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties honors all who have served

For at least half an hour before the official Veterans Day celebration started last Friday, the Saugerties Community Band played patriotic songs and the first comment from Master of Ceremonies Jim Gage was “how about that community band! We thank them for being here to help us celebrate our Veterans Day.”
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

KHS Tiger Band places second in state competition

The Kingston High School Tiger band placed second in the Large School 2 division of the New York State Field Band Championships late last month, earning an 88.70 from the judges, the program’s highest ever score in the annual competition. Under the direction of Stephen Garner and Jeffrey Giebelhaus,...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9

A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

