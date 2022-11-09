Scout Troop 36 is working to keep the Saugerties food pantry full this coming holiday season. Troop members sent out bags to be filled with food stuff on November 12 and they will be picking the bags up on Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St Mary’s of the Snow Hall, located at 26 Cedar Street in Saugerties. Anyone who did not receive a bag but would like to donate can bring food to St. Mary’s Church between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. All of the donations will benefit local food pantries.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO