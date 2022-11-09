ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Amazon workers bring meals to Rockford veterans center

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Fx7j_0j52PsCu00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local Amazon workers supplied lunch and dinner to the Veterans Drop-In Center, 1539 S 4th Street, on Wednesday.

The effort was part of the company’s “Warrior Week” campaign.

Some items from Amazon facilities were also donated to the center, which opened in 2009 to give veterans and their families a place to meet and share experiences.

“It’s been a remarkable, welcome thing and to just sit and listen to the stories our veterans have and to listen to the veterans from Amazon Stories is real helpful to get out veterans more normalized into society,” said executive director Eric Willard.

The Veterans Drop-In Center is open Monday through Friday, from noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Remembering the fallen at Rockford’s LZ Peace Memorial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Vietnam Veterans Honor Society spent time at Midway Village Museum’s LZ Peace Memorial to share stories of pain and pride on Friday, as they remembered fallen brothers-in-arms. A short service was held, with a reading and playing of the National Anthem. “Without our veterans, we wouldn’t have all the freedoms […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

Kevin Conroy, who was the voice of Batman on multiple animated shows and video games, has died at the age of 66. Kevin Conroy, who was the voice of Batman on multiple animated shows and video games, has died at the age of 66. Military exhibit unveiled at Boone County...
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Freeport man’s traveling plant shop is literally the cat’s meow

FREEPORT — John Miller didn’t set out to be Freeport’s catnip dealer when he started his traveling plant shop, but customers kept bringing their cats back for more. “I’ve made so many cats in this area high it’s unbelievable,” Miller, 70, joked. Miller’s business,...
FREEPORT, IL
97ZOK

Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night

The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Runners lace up for opening day at Rockton tree farm

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday was opening day for Williams Tree Farm, but there was a lot more happening than just finding the perfect tree. Runner and walkers laced up their sneakers for something with a little more color; “The Jack Pine Color Run.” “Yeah, I feel great,” said runner Ben Hofmann. “I mean, I’ve […]
ROCKTON, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Con artists target 19M veterans to steal identity, money

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the Better Business Bureau, con artists will target many of the nation’s more than 19 million veterans on Veterans Day to steal their money and identity. “The scams themselves are pretty much the same. They’re the phishing scams, imposter scams, deception scams,” said Dennis Horton, director of the BBB’s […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In Illinois?

Now that we've really moved closer to constantly frigid mornings, you're going to see more cars being warmed up each morning in Rockford area driveways. Every year at this time, you'll probably hear someone weigh in on the topic of letting the car idle in the driveway long enough to get the defroster and the heater working; is it okay to do that, or are you facing some trouble?
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy