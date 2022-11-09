ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Wisconsin Mansion Houses A Museum Of Beautiful Paper Weights

A child's fascination with paper weights has turned into a Wisconsin museum filled with beautiful examples of the office desk accessory. I never collected anything as a child. Baseball cards didn't do anything for me. I think there was an attempt to collect stamps for about 2 weeks before I realized that was stupid. Maybe it was because I never found anything I was truly passionate about as a kid or maybe I'm missing a gene that other's have to make them want to collect things.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
SHAWANO, WI
cwbradio.com

Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released

The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: The Garage

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Nov. 8

Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022

Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
WAUSAU, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Residents, supervisors push back against replacing Marathon county’s pregnancy program with those offered by ‘religious’ org

Several residents and Marathon County supervisors on Wednesday pushed back against what they said was an attempt by an unaccredited agency to assume some of the services offered by the Health Department’s pregnancy and reproductive health related programs. They also opposed reducing the funding for the program, Nurse Family...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Marathon County Case to be Featured on NBC’s “Dateline”

UNITY, WI (OnFocus) – Friday’s episode of the popular NBC program “Dateline” is scheduled to feature an episode that highlights a Marathon County murder case. Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on August 29, 2006 as he slept. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until 2019 when his second wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes was charged and arrested. In October 2021, a jury found Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Accident on HWY 29 Near HWY 97

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – There is an active accident scene on HWY 29 near the exit for HWY 97. Traffic is closed to westbound traffic and travelers can expect delays as emergency crews address the scene. The accident is near mile marker 145. We welcome your stories! Contact...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

PAROLED CHILD RAPIST AT LARGE: Evers’ Appointee Freed Serial Rapist, He’s Missing | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #55

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Serial rapist Edwardo Perez was one of them. His release was discretionary. But...
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy