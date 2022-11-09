ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Greg McElroy discusses how Alabama should strongly consider bringing back Jeremy Pruitt

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFOvH_0j52PZdD00

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” and discussed the Crimson Tide’s 2022 season.

Alabama has suffered two losses to Tennessee and LSU, while winning two one-possession games versus Texas and Texas A&M.

McElroy mentioned he would consider having former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt rejoining Alabama’s coaching staff under Nick Saban. Pruitt served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator (2016-17), defensive backs coach (2010-12) and director of player development (2007-09) under Saban.

“I think the issue is more with the coaching staff as much as it is with the players,” McElroy told Finebaum of Alabama. “The players, look you shoulder some of the blame for sure, but I do get the sense, a little bit that, and I’ve talked to coaches throughout college football that have either been in Tuscaloosa or have a good understanding of what goes on in Tuscaloosa, or you know, are close personal friends of the program or whatever. I’ve talked to people all over the place and there is a lot of people that feel like Nick Saban and the staff right there, and currently in Tuscaloosa, the staff that’s currently there, doesn’t really understand necessarily the principles and the foundation, the bedrocks of the foundation from which the program was built on.

“I think it’d be really beneficial to evaluate at the end of the season your coaching staff, and then evaluate who are some guys that helped build this thing from the beginning back in 2007? Joe Pendry is retired, okay, but you know, there’s a handful of other guys that are still out there coaching. Whether it be Bo Davis, who’s currently serving as a defensive line coach in Texas, whether it be Jeremy Pruitt, who, of course, was the head coach — and as far as I know, I don’t believe he has a show cause — the head coach of Tennessee. I don’t know, you would know that circumstance better than me, but if he’s available, he would be someone I would strongly consider bringing in.”

Below is Pruitt’s coaching timeline in the Power Five as a coordinator or head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cYOg_0j52PZdD00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P91tc_0j52PZdD00
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQvns_0j52PZdD00
Caitie McMekin /USA TODAY Network
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKx0O_0j52PZdD00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zsa6y_0j52PZdD00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Z7HH_0j52PZdD00
AP Photo/John Amis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTiZI_0j52PZdD00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXi39_0j52PZdD00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year

Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis explains why there's no indication Alabama is angry

Rece Davis doesn’t see the emotion or energy that is typical of Nick Saban and his elite Alabama program. The Tide is coming off a bye week to play Ole Miss on Saturday at Oxford and Davis thinks it’s possible the Rebels keep it within a touchdown. “They...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rewinding No. 20 Alabama’s blowout win over Liberty

The Alabama men’s basketball team is back in Coleman Coliseum for a Friday night game with Liberty. The Crimson Tide will tip off at 7 p.m. CT with the team picked to win the Atlantic Sun Conference. Keep it here for the latest from Tuscaloosa. Second half. -- Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban discusses impact of Justin Eboigbe injury on Alabama defense

Nick Saban discussed the impact of Justin Eboigbe’s injury on his team in 2022. Eboigbe had been one of the best run-stuffers in college football. Unfortunately, Eboigbe suffered a neck injury in Week 4 against Vanderbilt and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Before the injury, Eboigbe collected 11 tackles and 0.5 TFLs in 4 games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Quarterback Concerned For Nick Saban's Future

Earlier this week, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy admitted he's concerned for the future of the Crimson Tide. In a recent podcast appearance, McElroy said he's heard about Alabama's potential decline before because Nick Saban was always there. However, he was never worried about the team - until now. "This...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss band reveals new uniforms to debut for Alabama game

It should be an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 9. Alabama. In addition to the action on the field, the Ole Miss band has revealed new uniforms that will debut for the critical contest. The band unveiled the new uniforms on Twitter...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans

Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral

Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Green Wave Washes Out the Tigers in Round Two

Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave hosted the Lauderdale County Tigers in the second round of the 2022 3A AHSAA State Playoffs. Gus Smith's Green Wave won 44-14. Gordo won the toss...
GORDO, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy