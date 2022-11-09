Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race, clinching Democratic control of Senate
PHOENIX, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden.
Why AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed, at various intervals. TALLYING TIMELINE Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
Democrats maintain control of U.S. Senate, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON D.C. — Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate, NBC News reports. The battle for the Senate seems to have ended after Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada won her reelection against her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. Her projection to win that race was announced Saturday.
Democratic Sen. Cortez Masto takes narrow lead in Nevada
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has taken a narrow lead over Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada’s closely watched Senate race, which could determine control of the chamber.
Comments / 0