Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) was projected to win reelection over Adam Laxalt in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, assuring Democratic control of the Senate. The latest vote tallies were enough for networks to call the race for Cortez Masto, who trailed until final mail-in ballots were counted in more populous counties like Clark and Washoe. Coupled with the reelection of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in the Arizona Senate race, Cortez Masto’s razor-thin victory gives Democrats a sense of relief, assuring that they will have at least 50 seats. Had they lost the race, it would have meant that the Dec. 6 runoff...

NEVADA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO