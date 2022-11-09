ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Associated Press

Why AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed, at various intervals. TALLYING TIMELINE Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Catherine Cortez Masto Projected To Win Nevada Senate Seat; Democrats Retain Control Of Upper Chamber

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) was projected to win reelection over Adam Laxalt in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, assuring Democratic control of the Senate. The latest vote tallies were enough for networks to call the race for Cortez Masto, who trailed until final mail-in ballots were counted in more populous counties like Clark and Washoe. Coupled with the reelection of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in the Arizona Senate race, Cortez Masto’s razor-thin victory gives Democrats a sense of relief, assuring that they will have at least 50 seats. Had they lost the race, it would have meant that the Dec. 6 runoff...
NEVADA STATE

