BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
BBC
Teacher's Pet case: 'Tell us where mum is', Chris Dawson's daughter begs
The daughter of an Australian woman whose murder was the subject of a popular podcast has begged her father to reveal the location of the body. The family of Chris Dawson addressed him in court on Thursday as part of his sentencing hearing. It comes weeks after Dawson was found...
BBC
Libby Squire: Murderer turns down meeting with victim's mother
A man who raped and murdered student Libby Squire has withdrawn his consent to meet his victim's mother in prison. Pawel Relowicz, 28, was convicted in February 2021 of killing Miss Squire and jailed for at least 27 years. The 21-year-old's body was found in the Humber Estuary seven weeks...
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
BBC
CCTV images released in Bristol nightclub rape inquiry
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman in a nightclub. The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Lakota Club in St Pauls, Bristol, in the early hours of 1 June. She was approached by an...
BBC
Eileen Dean care home killing: No risk assessment done on attacker
No formal risk assessment was done on a man who beat a fellow care home resident to death, a review has found. Alexander Rawson attacked 93-year-old Eileen Dean with a metal walking stick at a care home in south-east London. Mrs Dean suffered catastrophic injuries to her head and body...
BBC
Body found in search for University of Warwick professor
Police searching for a professor who vanished from a research trip to the Chilean desert in September say they have found his body. University of Warwick academic Prof Tom Marsh went missing during a visit to La Silla Observatory. His body was found about 5km (three miles) from the observatory...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: I'm glad people see through him, victim says
One of the victims of a man who assumed a new identity and fled to Scotland to avoid rape charges in the US has said she is glad people see through him. The woman - who wants to be known only by her first name, Mary - met Nicolas Rossi after they spoke online in 2008.
BBC
Murder-accused Mark Brown said 'victim' took her own life
A man accused of killing two women told people one of his alleged victims took her own life, even though he believes she is still alive. Mark Brown said he wanted people to presume 33-year-old Leah Ware was dead as he "didn't want to talk" about personal issues in their relationship.
BBC
Keith Levene: The Clash guitarist and founding member dies aged 65
Keith Levene, a founding member of The Clash and later guitarist for Public Image Ltd, has died aged 65, his close friend has said. Author Adam Hammond said Levene, who died on Friday, was one of the most influential guitarists of all time. Levene founded The Clash with Mick Jones...
BBC
Authorities 'missed opportunities' before murders of two women
A review of cases has found "chances to intervene were missed" by authorities before the murders of two women in Northern Ireland. The findings were contained in Northern Ireland's first ever domestic homicide reviews. They were published by the Department of Justice (DoJ) and were conducted to help learn lessons.
BBC
Call for LGBT veterans to share their stories with review
A former military fireman who was Manchester's first openly gay Lord Mayor is urging LGBT veterans to take part in a review on the ban on homosexuality in the armed forces. Carl Austin-Behan was expelled from the Royal Air Force in 1997 because of his sexuality. He was escorted off...
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk murderer given another 15 years
A man has been given a life sentence for murdering his ex-partner, who died 21 years after he set her alight. Jacqueline Kirk was badly disfigured after Steven Craig re-enacted a torture scene from the film Reservoir Dogs in Weston-super-Mare in 1998. Craig was found guilty of grievous bodily harm...
