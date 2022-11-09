ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
krcgtv.com

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

'We were dismissed, invalidated and even mocked': Farley patients address West Linn City Council

Alleged victims describe impacts of police department's approach to investigation, plead for accountability After hearing passionate testimony from several alleged victims of ex-doctor David Farley about their experiences with the West Linn Police Department, the West Linn City Council moved a step closer to forming a citizen police oversight board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Though this discussion has been nearly three years in the making, the council's policy discussion was overshadowed by the harrowing testimony of Farley's former patients. "I don't know the answer to police accountability. I just know that something needs to be done,"...
WEST LINN, OR
WWEEK

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Concedes to Rene Gonzalez

On Wednesday morning, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called political newcomer Rene Gonzalez to concede her loss in their heated City Council race. Based on the amicable statements released by both competitors about the conversation, it appears the call was a gracious one. “Commissioner Hardesty just called to congratulate and...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
The Oregonian

Charges dismissed against Portland teens accused in Mt. Tabor fire spree

All charges have been dismissed against two 18-year-olds accused of setting a rash of fires in Mt. Tabor Park during the height of the summer fire season. Prosecutors failed to meet a deadline to present a case to a grand jury against Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, who were accused of intentionally setting at least 36 fires on the forested slopes of the hilltop park between July 15 and Sept. 9.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

News Reporter

The Reflector in Battle Ground, Washington, is looking for a reporter to join its award winning staff. We’re looking for an energetic self-starter who is interested in writing lifestyle, feature and sports stories. We cover North Clark County, which includes the communities of Battle Ground, La Center, Woodland, Ridgefield, Hockinson, Yacolt, and the surrounding areas, in addition to Mount St. Helens.
BATTLE GROUND, WA

