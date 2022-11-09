Read full article on original website
Clark County Seeks Volunteers for Railroad Advisory Board
Vancouver, Wash. – The Clark County Council is seeking applicants to fill seven seats on a fifteen-person board that advises the county on matters related to the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad. The Clark County Railroad Advisory Board studies ways to improve the economic stability of the railway and explores recreational...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
Chronicle
Gluesenkamp Perez Strikes Confident Tone as Kent Pulls Closer in 3rd District
As Republican Joe Kent cut the lead of Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to below 6,000 votes in the latest ballot count Thursday, the campaign for the Skamania County candidate for the 3rd Congressional District struck a confident tone. “As expected the margin in this race has tightened, but we remain...
krcgtv.com
Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
These Portland neighborhoods helped Rene Gonzalez defeat Jo Ann Hardesty: Interactive map
Political newcomer Rene Gonzalez dominated two broad swaths of Portland and held his ground in a third and fourth to soundly defeat incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in Tuesday’s contentious City Council race. Gonzalez on Thursday held a 53% to 47% lead over Hardesty, who became the third commissioner...
WWEEK
Clackamas County Clerk Challenger Says She Will Resume Marriages, Including Same-Sex Ones, if Lead Holds
Catherine McMullen says she will resume civil marriage ceremonies at the Clackamas County Clerk’s Office if her lead in yesterday’s election holds and she becomes the new clerk. Sherry Hall, who holds the office now, stopped conducting civil ceremonies in 2014 after Oregon legalized gay marriage. “I will...
Wheeler requesting massive ‘down payment’ to fund city camping sites
Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking for $27 million for a “down payment” on three of the six sanctioned camping sites in the city. It will fund construction, operational costs, private security, and a navigation team to conduct outreach.
'We were dismissed, invalidated and even mocked': Farley patients address West Linn City Council
Alleged victims describe impacts of police department's approach to investigation, plead for accountability After hearing passionate testimony from several alleged victims of ex-doctor David Farley about their experiences with the West Linn Police Department, the West Linn City Council moved a step closer to forming a citizen police oversight board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Though this discussion has been nearly three years in the making, the council's policy discussion was overshadowed by the harrowing testimony of Farley's former patients. "I don't know the answer to police accountability. I just know that something needs to be done,"...
Clark County comes out against tolling for I-5 bridge replacement megaproject
(The Center Square) – The Washington county that hosts one entrance of the Washington-Oregon Interstate 5 bridge has come out against tolling any lanes on its multibillion dollar replacement. The replacement bridge across the Columbia River, estimated to cost anywhere between $3.2 billion and $4.8 billion, is to be...
WWEEK
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Concedes to Rene Gonzalez
On Wednesday morning, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called political newcomer Rene Gonzalez to concede her loss in their heated City Council race. Based on the amicable statements released by both competitors about the conversation, it appears the call was a gracious one. “Commissioner Hardesty just called to congratulate and...
Clark County wants a new bridge, but not one with tolls
The plan is to replace the I-5 bridge that crosses the state line from Vancouver into Portland, but the Clark County Council says “no way” to using tolls to pay for it. The county argues the toll places an unreasonable burden on Washington residents. Currently, 78,000 residents commute...
Gas stoves are hazardous to your health, Multnomah County report says
Your gas stove can make you and your children sick. That’s the message of a new report released Thursday by Multnomah County, which recommends transitioning away from gas stoves and other gas appliances because they release dangerous air pollutants. The report says children living in homes with gas stoves...
Clackamas County voters elect Catherine McMullen as clerk, ousting Sherry Hall after May election debacle
Voters on Tuesday ousted Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall in a striking repudiation of the longtime elections chief whose missteps in the May primary led to the largest election debacle in state history. Partial results tallied as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning showed Catherine McMullen, a Multnomah County elections specialist,...
Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner
Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
Charges dismissed against Portland teens accused in Mt. Tabor fire spree
All charges have been dismissed against two 18-year-olds accused of setting a rash of fires in Mt. Tabor Park during the height of the summer fire season. Prosecutors failed to meet a deadline to present a case to a grand jury against Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, who were accused of intentionally setting at least 36 fires on the forested slopes of the hilltop park between July 15 and Sept. 9.
KATU.com
Public Safety Warning: Man with violent tendencies escapes from treatment facility
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Yesterday Milwaukie Police were alerted by the Psychiatric Security Review Board that Richard Gilbert Gutierrez, 45, had escaped from a treatment facility within the last 24 hours. Guiterrez is known to have violent behavior and tendencies. The treatment facility he escaped from was not named by...
thereflector.com
News Reporter
The Reflector in Battle Ground, Washington, is looking for a reporter to join its award winning staff. We’re looking for an energetic self-starter who is interested in writing lifestyle, feature and sports stories. We cover North Clark County, which includes the communities of Battle Ground, La Center, Woodland, Ridgefield, Hockinson, Yacolt, and the surrounding areas, in addition to Mount St. Helens.
kptv.com
Man stabbed in hospital by Washington County deputy charged with assault, theft
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man stabbed at a Hillsboro hospital by a Washington County deputy during an altercation has been released from the hospital and charged. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3 a.m. with 27-year-old Joshua Wesley.
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
kptv.com
Clackamas County Election Workers report ‘hostile interaction’ with poll watchers
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Election workers in Clackamas County have reported cases of ‘hostile interaction’ with observers while picking up ballots on Tuesday night. According to election workers with Clackamas County, the workers were picking up ballots from the Colton and Estacada library drop boxes. The...
