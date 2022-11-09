Read full article on original website
Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo Delivers Victory Speech in Las Vegas
Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo gave his victory speech on Monday in Las Vegas at Rancho High School, his alma mater. In June 2021, Lombardo announced his candidacy for governor at Rancho High School. On Monday, he said that his victory is a new beginning for Nevada. “It's a win for parents...
Nevada 2022 Midterm Election Reaction
From the election of Republican Joe Lombardo as Governor, to retaining Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, as Senator, the 'purpleness' of the Silver State might have been apparent in the midterm elections. However, some say Nevada is leaning more blue than purple. “Unless the elections are really close, the purple...
Other Nevada Campaign Race Results
Nevadans voted to approve Question 3 which will allow voters to elect state and federal candidates by ranked-choice voting. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me...
Ski California Launches Digital Mountain Safety Guide
There’s a new resource to help skiers and snowboarders stay safe on the slopes. The guide gives visitors a common set of safety guidelines used at member resorts in California and Nevada.
Outdoor recreation economy surges in Nevada, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has released economic data for 2021 highlighting the powerful and positive economic impact the outdoor recreation sector has on Nevada’s economy and the U.S. economy overall. Nevada’s booming outdoor recreation sector has grown tremendously over the past year,...
Nevada Association of School Boards Honors WCSD Board President and Staff Member
The Nevada Association of School Boards (NASB) has honored two professionals from the Washoe County School District (WCSD) in its annual recognition event for outstanding service to students and schools in Nevada. WCSD Board of Trustees President Dr. Angie Taylor was honored as the 2022 NASB Veteran School Board Member...
Crash Responder Safety Week is a Reminder to Drive Safely
The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada State Police are reminding motorists to drive attentively, slow down and move over for traffic response vehicles during national Crash Responder Safety Week, held Nov. 14-18. There are approximately 50,000 reported crashes on Nevada roads every year. Traffic incidents are the primary cause...
Man Who Died in Washoe County Jail Identified
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died at the Washoe County Jail this past weekend. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office says 58-year-old Lorin Gross died on Saturday. The coroner says the cause the manner of death are pending investigation and toxicology testing. The coroner says...
Longtime Sparks councilman John Mayer dies
Sparks city councilman and Washoe school board trustee John Mayer has died. John served as Ward 1 Councilmember from June 1991 to November 2008 and was the city's longest-serving councilmember. Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson released the following statement:. I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Sparks...
WCSD Selected to Receive $3.7 million Grant to Support Native American Students
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) was recently awarded grant funding totaling $3,772,500 by the Office of Indian Education, U.S. Department of Education to support local Native American students as they prepare for college and careers. The funding will help provide mentoring programs and college tours for Native American students...
Major Construction Complete for Tahoe’s Largest Wetland Restoration
(November 14, 2022) Major construction is complete for the multi-year Upper Truckee Marsh Restoration project, Lake Tahoe’s largest ever wetland restoration, announced the California Tahoe Conservancy. The Conservancy has completed steps to repair damage caused by 20th century development, restoring and enhancing hundreds of acres of wetland habitat. A...
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Partners with Google.org to Deliver Meals to those in need
Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) has announced a partnership with Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, and Feeding America® to immediately deliver meals to families facing hunger and build long term technology solutions to scale their impact and provide their community with greater access to resources. This announcement is...
Nevada State Police Releases Driver's Name in Fatal Crash Near Mustang
Nevada State Police has identified the driver who died after a multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang last month. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on October 20th. NSP says 28-year-old Steven William Adams was driving a 2016 Volvo S60 west on I-80. While trying to pass a 2001 GMC Savanna van, NSP says the Volvo's left rear tire hit the right front of the GMC causing the Volvo to spin across the eastbound lanes and into the oncoming path of a 2010 Hyundai Sonata driven by Richard Nordstrom.
Puppies Rescued From Hoarding Situation Ready for Adoption at Nevada Humane Society
A few months ago, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals got involved in an an animal cruelty case in Southern Nevada. "The conditions down there were really bad," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "There were almost 300 dogs involved in this case, 100 of them had to be euthanized due to the severity of the condition they were in."
