Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Oregon State University reports record enrollment in fall 2022
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University says its enrollment figures for fall 2022 have broken the university’s records, beating a nationwide trend of decreasing college enrollment. According to OSU, 35,239 students enrolled for courses at the university in fall 2022, which the university says is a 3.3% increase over...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Workers get back to work at Roseburg veneer mill
Have something to say? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Larry Adams is a Chicago-based writer and editor who writes about how things get done. A former wire service and community newspaper reporter, Larry is an award-winning writer with more than three decades of experience. In addition to writing about woodworking, he has covered science, metrology, metalworking, industrial design, quality control, imaging, Swiss and micromanufacturing . He was previously a Tabbie Award winner for his coverage of nano-based coatings technology for the automotive industry. Larry volunteers for the historic preservation group, the Kalo Foundation/Ianelli Studios, and the science-based group, Chicago Council on Science and Technology (C2ST).
kezi.com
Local parent speaks out about childcare crisis
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The staffing crisis is still hitting businesses hard. One local mom is speaking out after she got a letter saying she could no longer send her son to his usual childcare center. Since fall, Amy Stein has taken her 5-year-old son to Chambers KinderCare in Eugene.
kezi.com
Eugene Public Works preparing to work on streets after local measure looks to pass
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Works is getting ready to go to work on projects to fix and improve streets and walking corridors all over town after voters passed a measure to fund work on roadways. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of November 10 65% of Eugene...
ijpr.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
kqennewsradio.com
GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed on Veterans Day 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Friday is the Veterans Day holiday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Friday. Buses: Albany Transit System, Call-A-Ride and the Linn-Benton Loop will not run Friday. Corvallis Transit System, Dial-a-Bus, the 99 Express and the Philomath Connection will operate Friday.
kezi.com
Linn County Veterans Day Parade returns after pandemic changes
ALBANY, Ore. -- The largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi River is back after two years of reverse parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people showed up to Albany on November 11 to honor those who have served the country. The 71st annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade returned in full force, with forecasted rain holding off for most of the event. In 2021 and 2020 the event was held as a “reverse parade” due to the pandemic, meaning the floats were stationary and people drove by them instead. Attendees were excited to hold the parade the way it’s been held for the better part of a century.
klcc.org
Ceniga tops Lesley in race for West Lane County Commissioner
The race for West Lane County Commissioner has ended with a win for Ryan Ceniga. At last check, he had 55% of the vote compared to his opponent Dawn Lesley, who had 45%. Ceniga had been encouraged to run by outgoing commissioner Jay Boziewich. Ceniga - a Junction City coach,...
Oregon State to develop new rechargeable battery
A research team led by Oregon State University is planning to develop a new rechargeable battery that could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals like nickel and lithium and accelerate the clean energy transition. The U.S. Department of Energy awarded OSU $3 million to explore the...
kezi.com
Corvallis to get first bike signal on south town intersection
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new bicycle signal and other traffic improvements have been installed on an intersection in southern Corvallis along a corridor notorious for its hostility to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. According to ODOT, the new infrastructure was installed at the intersection of Highway...
klcc.org
Among the Election Day winners: Lane County Parks
Voters have approved a measure for a five-year property tax levy that’ll help maintain Lane County parks. At last check, Measure 20-335 was approved by 60 percent of voters. At $.16 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, the estimated payment for most Lane County homeowners will be $38 a year.
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
kezi.com
Linn County sheriff says she will not enforce parts of Measure 114
ALBANY, Ore. -- As votes in favor of enacting Measure 114 hold a narrow lead over those opposed, Linn County sheriff Michelle Duncan has stated that her agency will not enforce the part of the bill that imposes magazine capacity limits. "I just want our voters to understand that if...
oregontoday.net
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
nbc16.com
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg resumes veneer mill operations after devastating fire
WEED, Calif. -- After a devastating fire on Sept. 2 at a mill in Weed Calif., that damaged the mill and caused extensive damage to the nearby communities, Roseburg Forest Products began full operations of its veneer manufacturing plant Wednesday, Nov. 9, including returning 145 team members to full schedules.
kezi.com
Eugene Airport hangar owner speaks out about land lease rate increase
EUGENE, Ore. -- Airplane owners and pilots will have to pay more at the Eugene Airport to store their planes in hangars there, as the airport is reportedly set to increase its land lease rate by upwards of 300% -- and many rental hangar owners are frustrated. Hangar owners at...
oregontoday.net
Florence Homicide, Nov. 10
A 27-year old male is deceased and a 50-year old male is in custody in Florence on a charge of Murder following an incident on the 500-block of Hemlock St., Monday, Nov. 7. According to reports, police were summoned about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a dispute. Officers found a male lying in the front yard of a residence with a “significant” head injury. Joseph Holtsberry, of Florence, was life-flighted to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, but died during transport. A search of the incident area turned up Pouwel Veenstra, also of Florence, hiding in nearby brush. He was taken into custody and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene. An investigation is continuing.
Comments / 0