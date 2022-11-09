ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kezi.com

Oregon State University reports record enrollment in fall 2022

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University says its enrollment figures for fall 2022 have broken the university’s records, beating a nationwide trend of decreasing college enrollment. According to OSU, 35,239 students enrolled for courses at the university in fall 2022, which the university says is a 3.3% increase over...
CORVALLIS, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Workers get back to work at Roseburg veneer mill

ROSEBURG, OR
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Local parent speaks out about childcare crisis

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The staffing crisis is still hitting businesses hard. One local mom is speaking out after she got a letter saying she could no longer send her son to his usual childcare center. Since fall, Amy Stein has taken her 5-year-old son to Chambers KinderCare in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

What's opened and closed on Veterans Day 2022 in Benton and Linn counties

Friday is the Veterans Day holiday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Friday. Buses: Albany Transit System, Call-A-Ride and the Linn-Benton Loop will not run Friday. Corvallis Transit System, Dial-a-Bus, the 99 Express and the Philomath Connection will operate Friday.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Linn County Veterans Day Parade returns after pandemic changes

ALBANY, Ore. -- The largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi River is back after two years of reverse parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people showed up to Albany on November 11 to honor those who have served the country. The 71st annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade returned in full force, with forecasted rain holding off for most of the event. In 2021 and 2020 the event was held as a “reverse parade” due to the pandemic, meaning the floats were stationary and people drove by them instead. Attendees were excited to hold the parade the way it’s been held for the better part of a century.
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Ceniga tops Lesley in race for West Lane County Commissioner

The race for West Lane County Commissioner has ended with a win for Ryan Ceniga. At last check, he had 55% of the vote compared to his opponent Dawn Lesley, who had 45%. Ceniga had been encouraged to run by outgoing commissioner Jay Boziewich. Ceniga - a Junction City coach,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State to develop new rechargeable battery

A research team led by Oregon State University is planning to develop a new rechargeable battery that could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals like nickel and lithium and accelerate the clean energy transition. The U.S. Department of Energy awarded OSU $3 million to explore the...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis to get first bike signal on south town intersection

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new bicycle signal and other traffic improvements have been installed on an intersection in southern Corvallis along a corridor notorious for its hostility to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. According to ODOT, the new infrastructure was installed at the intersection of Highway...
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Among the Election Day winners: Lane County Parks

Voters have approved a measure for a five-year property tax levy that’ll help maintain Lane County parks. At last check, Measure 20-335 was approved by 60 percent of voters. At $.16 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, the estimated payment for most Lane County homeowners will be $38 a year.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11

On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District

Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Roseburg resumes veneer mill operations after devastating fire

WEED, Calif. -- After a devastating fire on Sept. 2 at a mill in Weed Calif., that damaged the mill and caused extensive damage to the nearby communities, Roseburg Forest Products began full operations of its veneer manufacturing plant Wednesday, Nov. 9, including returning 145 team members to full schedules.
WEED, CA
oregontoday.net

Florence Homicide, Nov. 10

A 27-year old male is deceased and a 50-year old male is in custody in Florence on a charge of Murder following an incident on the 500-block of Hemlock St., Monday, Nov. 7. According to reports, police were summoned about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a dispute. Officers found a male lying in the front yard of a residence with a “significant” head injury. Joseph Holtsberry, of Florence, was life-flighted to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, but died during transport. A search of the incident area turned up Pouwel Veenstra, also of Florence, hiding in nearby brush. He was taken into custody and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene. An investigation is continuing.
FLORENCE, OR

