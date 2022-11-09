ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsha Williams' Amazon Drop Is Finally Here! — Shop Now

By Katherine Tinsley
 3 days ago
Porsha Williams might have left the Real Housewives of Atlanta , but that doesn't mean she's done building her empire. The reality star just launched her Amazon drop collection featuring unique silky pieces that compliment the Atlanta native's personal style.

On Monday, November 7, the mother-of-one shared a lengthy Instagram post celebrating the Amazon release. "The wait is ALMOST over… Porsha Williams x Amazon the Drop launches THIS WEDNESDAY, 11/9!!! I created this collection for all the powerful women out there who want a look to match. Each piece in my line was created especially by me for YOU."

"The collection will be available in sizes XXS-5X and every piece is under $80. It will be live to shop for only 30 hours or until pieces sell out," she later added.

The brightly colored pieces not only capture the television personality's southern charm, but they are size inclusive, making it a perfect option for fans, fashionistas and more.

In an interview, the star highlighted the importance of independence and how self-empowerment quickly became the overall inspiration for her clothing line. "There is nothing more valuable in life than owning the power to be yourself. That's why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha," she told E! News .

"The power in this collection comes from the bold colors, the unique styles and from you. Every piece in this collection gives you the chance to dress up, dress down, feel sexy, feel cozy or match it with something else you love in your closet; all to show the world how you feel on the inside with what you wear on the outside," the entrepreneur added.

Keep scrolling to shop the Porsha x Amazon Drop collection.

Power by Porsha's Women's Hot Pink Notch Collar Shirt retails for $49.90 at amazon.com .

Power by Porsha's Women's Hot Pink Cut-out Waist Blazer retails for $79.90 at amazon.com .

Power by Porsha's Women's Hot Pink Drawstring Waist Pants retail for $49.90 at amazon.com .

Power by Porsha's Women's Black Twisted Waist Knit Top retails for $29.90 at amazon.com .

Power by Porsha's Women's Black Front Slit Knit Skirt retails for $29.90 at amazon.com .

