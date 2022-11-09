ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entries for Center City Electric Light Parade is now available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is now taking entries for the Electric Light Parade. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Polk Street from 11th Avenue to 4th Avenue. The deadline for entries is Monday Nov. 14. To enter for the parade, click...
TxDOT hosting new child safety for Tuesday and Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting the next child safety event this Tuesday and Friday. The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Care Net of Dalhart and Friday, Nov. 18, at Wesley Community Center in Amarillo. To learn more on child safety check, click here. TxDOT...
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
City of Amarillo filed appeal on Civic Center lawsuit funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo filed a notice today it wants a speedy hearing on its appeal of the Alex Fairly lawsuit concerning the proposed Civic Center improvements. Businessman Alex Fairly opposed the city’s plan and a state district judge ruled in his favor. Mayor Ginger...
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
Solid Waste Update After Amarillo City Council Meeting

Progress is being made in our solid waste management, as explained during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Since the last update a few weeks ago, there have been nine new hires, as well as important equipment returning to the city as explained by the city’s Director of Public Works Donny Hooper.
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight structure fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street. According to the report, just after midnight last night Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street on reports of a structure fire.
