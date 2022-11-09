Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Cresud: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $25.7 million. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. The agricultural company posted revenue of $221.1 million in the period. _____. This...
MySanAntonio
Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $767,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The average estimate of...
Comments / 0