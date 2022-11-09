Read full article on original website
Westaim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share. The investment company posted revenue of...
Venus Concept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. _____. This...
Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $767,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The average estimate of...
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
Cresud: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $25.7 million. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. The agricultural company posted revenue of $221.1 million in the period. _____. This...
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
Here's Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Strong Buy
Health insurance is a promising industry and Molina Healthcare operates among the top players in the sector.
Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?
Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2023 take ‘complete U-turn’ as recession risks loom, according to BofA
The S&P 500 risks another leg down after a “complete U-turn” in 2023 earnings-per-share estimates for the U.S. stock-market index, according to a BofA Global Research note. “Forward estimates have been cut much larger than usual,” BofA equity and quant strategists said in a research note Monday. They...
Marqeta stock gains after earnings as revenue forecast exceeds expectations
Shares of Marqeta Inc. rose about 7% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company, which makes card-issuing technology, topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter and issued an upbeat forecast. The company reported a net loss of $53.2 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with a loss of $45.7...
Show-me story Daseke expects to perform through downturn
Management from flatbed truckload provider Daseke said “capacity is booked solid” on a call discussing third-quarter results with analysts on Wednesday. More than one-quarter of the freight the carrier hauls in its specialized segment was described as “noncyclical.” CEO Jonathan Shepko said calls are coming in from customers to “confirm capacity availability” for infrastructure-related projects and that the initial 2023 outlook for the manufacturing, construction and agricultural markets remains constructive.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist
Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Disney Stock Tumbles On Expensive Streaming Gains, Q3 Earnings Miss
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Wednesday, extending their 2022 decline to around 40%, after the media and entertainment giant posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings amid an expensive race to overtake Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report as the world's biggest online streaming platform. Disney added...
ABN Amro's Q3 profit jumps as interest income recovers
AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday, saying its net profit had more than doubled to 743 million euros ($747.98 million) in the third quarter, helped by rising interest rates and low impairments.
Beyond Meat's (BYND) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note
BYND - Free Report) is likely to register a top and bottom-line decrease from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $91 million, suggesting a decline of 14.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Capri’s Leaning in on Driving Margins for Growth
With a softer revenue outlook ahead, Capri Holdings Ltd. plans to keep its gross margin expectations intact by selling less at higher prices. In a Nutshell: Capri’s second quarter results bested Wall Street’s expectations, but chairman and CEO John D. Idol was quick to note a more “cautious view” on revenue outlook for the balance of 2023. That’s due to more uncertainty over the macroeconomic backdrop, foreign currency headwinds and ongoing Covid-related restrictions in China. Despite the near-term hiccups that could be on the horizon, Idol remained optimistic about the long-term potential for Capri’s three luxury brands, Versace, Jimmy Choo and...
