ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

The Internet Can't Stop Watching These Swiss Workers Commuting to Work By Floating Down a River

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0zsP_0j52O6cE00

The shift to remote and hybrid work following the pandemic has left many around the world kissing their former arduous, daily commutes goodbye.

But for some people in other countries, commuting to and from work is a much more enjoyable and lackadaisical task.

One TikToker named Alexa is going viral for showing viewers around the globe how she and others in Basel, Switzerland commute around the city — by floating around the Rhine River.

In a video that would make New Yorkers living near the Hudson River gag, the TikToker explains that river dwellers in Basel have a fish-shaped dry bag called the wickelfisch which holds all of their stuff.

Since the current is so strong, people of all ages float up and down the river with their wickelfisch's with ease, the creator says.

@alexas_adventures Replying to @Jojo siwa floating down the Rhine in Basel! Here is a bit more of an explanation, thanks <3 #fyp #wickelfisch #basel #rhine #switzerland ♬ original sound - marianne

One viewer asked how people are able to get to their exact destinations to and from work.

"You basically have to walk back to wherever you're going," she explained. "Some people use it as 'transport' to get from point A to point B."

The TikToker also explained that there are multiple showers and bathrooms along the route.

"Still feel like it's not a real thing," one person commented in awe.

Another TikToker, Simona Rakauskait, posted an in-depth video explaining how the floating commute process works for the Swiss, something she noted was a "culture shock" when she first moved to the country.

"People do not jump in [to the river] their clothes, they put them into the bag and they just bring a towel and keep it in the dry bag," she explained of the process. "So when they get out of the water, dripping water, they just dry themselves using the towel, put it back in their dry bag and change back into the regular clothes."

She said that some commuters put laptops and other work materials in the wickelfisches in order to make the commute as quick as possible.

"Im still tryin to wrap this round my brain," one user joked. "Why hasn't the world found this out before?"

Wet hair or not, a leisurely float sure beats rush-hour traffic any day.

Comments / 14

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire, 62, who owns New York's Chrysler Building tells High Court he doesn't want to pay his estranged 47-year-old wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'

The billionaire owner of New York's Chrysler Building, who is embroiled in a High Court battle, has told the judge that he does not want to pay his estranged wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'. Michael Fuchs, 62, told Mr Justice Mostyn...
NEW YORK STATE
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Narcity

A Canadian Refused To Switch Plane Seats With A Couple & TikTok Slammed The 'Entitlement'

"Seat selection is your friend. I promise you." That was the message from a Canadian Olympian who refused to switch seats on a plane so that a couple could sit together. Cynthia Appiah, who has competed in bobsleigh for Team Canada at the Olympics, recently took to TikTok to explain why she isn't prepared to move seats on a plane when another passenger asks her to.
allthatsinteresting.com

This Medieval Warrior Died During The Battle Of Visby — And Scientists Just Recreated His Wound In All Its Gory Glory

Researchers hypothesized that the man was likely struck by an ax — and other weapons — during the 1361 Battle of Visby. In 1361, some 2,000 Swedish peasants faced off against 2,500 Danish soldiers in the Battle of Visby. Around 1,800 of the peasants were massacred and a recent study of their remains has revealed that one soldier seemingly perished in an especially gruesome fashion. According to a facial reconstruction, he appeared to have been struck in the face with an ax.
Daily Mail

I got drunk in my trunk! Two dozen elephants sleep off booze binge after drinking Indian villagers' home-brew alcohol

A herd of two dozen elephants got so drunk after drinking home-brew alcohol made by villagers in India that they collapsed and had to sleep off their heavy night of boozing. The group of 24 elephants were traipsing through the jungle in the eastern state of Odisha when they came across large clay pots of 'muhua', a traditional liquor made from the flower of the madhuca longifolia tree.
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy