DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
3-day Connecticut International Auto Show returns to Mohegan Sun
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Car lovers from all over the world are gathering at the Connecticut International Auto Show. The three-day show kicked off Friday at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center. The newest models of cars, vans, crossovers, hybrids, trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles from the U.Sand around the world will be on display through […]
Eyewitness News
Ferocious wind, rain from Nicole’s remnants impact Connecticut shoreline
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline on Saturday morning. The former tropical depression started delivering those elements to the state on Friday. The conditions persisted despite the storm being an inland one, not coastal one. They also led to...
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
nbcboston.com
Hour-by-Hour Rain Timeline as Remnants of Nicole Hit Mass., New England
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain are spreading over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island ranks fourth in new analysis of states’ electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s model of assessing electric fees based on renewable sources and under the guidelines of a regional initiative taxing carbon emitters has led to one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to a recent study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, an...
Yale doctor discusses studies showing risk of COVID-19 reinfection
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is new evidence on how dangerous getting reinfected with COVID-19 can be. “I think this study suggested that reinfections may not be that benign,” Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Physician Albert Shaw said. The study was done by the Department of Veterans Affairs and involved 40,000 people with COVID-19. It […]
Eyewitness News
Campaign 2022: Here are the latest election results
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The polls have closed across Connecticut. We’ll have the latest election results here.
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC
Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
Craig J. Patla Named to Serve as President of Connecticut Water Service and Connecticut Water Company Following Retirement of Maureen P. Westbrook
CLINTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), announced today that Maureen P. Westbrook, president of CTWS and the Connecticut Water Company (CWC), plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2022, and Craig J. Patla, vice president of service delivery, is expected to succeed her as president of CTWS and CWC, effective on Jan. 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006108/en/ Craig J. Patla (Photo: Business Wire)
Republican Bob Stefanowski concedes in race for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski lost to Democrat Ned Lamont in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race for the second time in four years. Stefanowski conceded the race shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. News 8 spoke one-on-one with him about his conversation with the governor. “I congratulated him,” Stefanowski said. “I asked, in particular, that […]
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Massachusetts
Mass. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Massachusetts. According to a report from The Zebra, I-95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. I-95 spans approximately 92 miles through Massachusetts. The Zebra used 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine...
