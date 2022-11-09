ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

theuconnblog.com

Preview: UConn men’s basketball vs. Boston University | 6 p.m. ET, FS2

It wasn’t always pretty, particularly when it came to shooting, but UConn men’s basketball rode its defense and size advantage to a 31-point victory on Tuesday against Stonehill in the Skyhawks’ first-ever Division I game. Friday will see a small step up in competition as Boston University...
BOSTON, MA
theuconnblog.com

UConn men’s basketball signs five in its highly-rated Class of 2023

The one-week early signing period for men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes began on Wednesday. UConn men’s basketball had five verbal commitments throughout last fall and earlier this year, with all five officially becoming part of the program. The class is ranked in the top five by most...
STORRS, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?

The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

3-day Connecticut International Auto Show returns to Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Car lovers from all over the world are gathering at the Connecticut International Auto Show. The three-day show kicked off Friday at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center. The newest models of cars, vans, crossovers, hybrids, trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles from the U.Sand around the world will be on display through […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Yale doctor discusses studies showing risk of COVID-19 reinfection

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is new evidence on how dangerous getting reinfected with COVID-19 can be. “I think this study suggested that reinfections may not be that benign,” Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Physician Albert Shaw said. The study was done by the Department of Veterans Affairs and involved 40,000 people with COVID-19. It […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC

Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Associated Press

Craig J. Patla Named to Serve as President of Connecticut Water Service and Connecticut Water Company Following Retirement of Maureen P. Westbrook

CLINTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), announced today that Maureen P. Westbrook, president of CTWS and the Connecticut Water Company (CWC), plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2022, and Craig J. Patla, vice president of service delivery, is expected to succeed her as president of CTWS and CWC, effective on Jan. 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006108/en/ Craig J. Patla (Photo: Business Wire)
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Republican Bob Stefanowski concedes in race for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski lost to Democrat Ned Lamont in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race for the second time in four years. Stefanowski conceded the race shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. News 8 spoke one-on-one with him about his conversation with the governor. “I congratulated him,” Stefanowski said. “I asked, in particular, that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

