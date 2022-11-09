Read full article on original website
WSOC Charlotte
New York Post buries Trump 2024 launch: 'Florida Man Makes Announcement'
The New York Post took another jab at Donald Trump on Wednesday, burying on page 26 of the former president's favorite tabloid. The Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper derisively referred to Trump as “Florida Man” on its cover, teasing the launch — which was held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night — at the bottom of the front page with the headline: “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans still waiting on House results as Trump pitches for 2024 – live
Republicans need to gain one more seat to secure control of lower chamber of Congress
Scott accuses NRSC predecessor of improper bonuses
Faced with calls from colleagues for an audit of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the committee’s chairman, on Wednesday, accused his predecessor, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), of paying improper bonuses to staff after the 2020 election, in which Republicans lost the Senate majority. “When...
In US trial, Musk defends his $50 bn pay deal at Tesla
Tesla tycoon Elon Musk on Wednesday defended his $50 billion pay package as CEO of the electric vehicle giant, arguing that the pioneering company was expected to collapse when the deal was agreed. Ehrenpreis argued that the board wanted to spur Musk to focus on Tesla at a time when the company was fighting to gain traction.
WATCH: Iran security forces target youth protesters with increasingly violent crackdown
Iranian security forces officers have allegedly imprisoned children alongside adults and even beaten teenagers for their involvement in the protests against the regime.
Sioux City Journal
Agard elected Wisconsin Senate Democratic leader
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Melissa Agard, from Madison, has been chosen to lead Senate Democrats who return just 11 lawmakers out of 33 for the two-year session that kicks off next month. Democrats unanimously elected Agard on Tuesday to replace Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, who did...
Sioux City Journal
Kherson residents celebrate end of occupation
(14 Nov 2022) Residents in recently liberated Kherson were continuing to celebrate on Monday following Russia's withdrawal from the city. (Nov. 14) You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7cc13787781a4b96aac80131af7e9607. Russian missiles cross into Poland, killing two; Ukraine in darkness. A U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member...
90 percent of all US counties experienced climate disaster: research
The findings highlight the growing social and economic toll climate change is taking on communities. Over $92 billion in tax-payer money has been allocated to help those affected in the past decade. Counties in Kentucky and Louisiana had the highest incidence of natural disasters. The vast majority of U.S. counties...
Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials said Wednesday. Meanwhile, Greece said Iran freed two Greek oil tankers held by Tehran since May. The...
