The New York Post took another jab at Donald Trump on Wednesday, burying on page 26 of the former president's favorite tabloid. The Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper derisively referred to Trump as “Florida Man” on its cover, teasing the launch — which was held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night — at the bottom of the front page with the headline: “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO