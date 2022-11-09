ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

New York Post buries Trump 2024 launch: 'Florida Man Makes Announcement'

The New York Post took another jab at Donald Trump on Wednesday, burying on page 26 of the former president's favorite tabloid. The Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper derisively referred to Trump as “Florida Man” on its cover, teasing the launch — which was held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night — at the bottom of the front page with the headline: “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”
PALM BEACH, FL
The Hill

Scott accuses NRSC predecessor of improper bonuses

Faced with calls from colleagues for an audit of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the committee’s chairman, on Wednesday, accused his predecessor, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), of paying improper bonuses to staff after the 2020 election, in which Republicans lost the Senate majority. “When...
AFP

In US trial, Musk defends his $50 bn pay deal at Tesla

Tesla tycoon Elon Musk on Wednesday defended his $50 billion pay package as CEO of the electric vehicle giant, arguing that the pioneering company was expected to collapse when the deal was agreed. Ehrenpreis argued that the board wanted to spur Musk to focus on Tesla at a time when the company was fighting to gain traction.
WILMINGTON, DE
Sioux City Journal

Agard elected Wisconsin Senate Democratic leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Melissa Agard, from Madison, has been chosen to lead Senate Democrats who return just 11 lawmakers out of 33 for the two-year session that kicks off next month. Democrats unanimously elected Agard on Tuesday to replace Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, who did...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sioux City Journal

Kherson residents celebrate end of occupation

(14 Nov 2022) Residents in recently liberated Kherson were continuing to celebrate on Monday following Russia's withdrawal from the city. (Nov. 14) You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7cc13787781a4b96aac80131af7e9607. Russian missiles cross into Poland, killing two; Ukraine in darkness. A U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member...

Comments / 0

Community Policy