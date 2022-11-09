ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Donte DiVincenzo Nearing A Return For Golden State Warriors

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpS4o_0j52NuBk00

Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo seems to be nearing a return from a hamstring injury that has only allowed him to play in three games this season.

Starting the new season with a 4-7 record, the Golden State Warriors are still trying to figure out their identity after some changes to their roster in the offseason.

Having everyone healthy and available to play will go a long way in the Warriors regaining their championship look and the health of Donte DiVincenzo has a lot to do with this.

DiVincenzo has not played since October 23 against the Sacramento Kings due to a left hamstring injury and is expected to hold a key role for the Warriors this year given the departures of Damion Lee and Gary Payton II.

While it was said that DiVincenzo was making good progress with his injury, the Warriors did not bring him along for their recent five-game road trip and he did not play recently against the Kings on Monday.

Luckily for Golden State, they will not play again until Friday, November 11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and it seems like Donte DiVincenzo could be getting ready to make his return then.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater , DiVincenzo scrimmaged with the team on Wednesday and could very well be getting ready to make his return on Friday against Cleveland.

In the three games DiVincenzo has played with Golden State this season, the 25-year-old combo guard has averaged 5.0 points in about 14.0 minutes per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor.

Having the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, as well as being another secondary ball-handler behind Stephen Curry, the Warriors could really use Donte DiVincenzo in their rotations right now.

Integrating their youthful talents in James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga into the nightly rotation and lineups has definitely affected the Warriors’ consistency, which is hwy getting DiVincenzo back as a “calming presence” could help solve a lot of their current issues.

Three of the Golden State Warriors’ next five games will come against teams that currently have a winning record and two of these games will be played on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9nTy_0j52NuBk00

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
osoblanco.org

What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained

Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee

Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose unhappy with Knicks?

Russell Westbrook may not be the only former MVP who is due for a change. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose spoke with reporters on Thursday and made some interesting comments about his reduced role this season. “I’m in the unknown,” said Rose, per SportsNet New York. “I’m trying to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRON4 News

Warriors reveal new City Edition jerseys designed by Oakland artist

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Although the Golden State Warriors left Oakland for San Francisco in 2019, players still represent “The Town” across their chest. In 2021, the Warriors debuted their jerseys with “Oakland” written across the chest, which also pays homage to the team’s navy and orange colors during the 2000s. The Warriors will continue […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Poole: Brace for Warriors ugliness that even Steph can't prevent

The Warriors' dreary state was vividly illustrated Monday night, when they stepped onto their home court with a show of energy, determined to rinse a 0-5 road trip, and needed four minutes of perfect shooting to do it. If Stephen Curry or Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green miss any of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Ringer

Can the Warriors Be Two Teams At Once?

The defending champion Golden State Warriors have a bulletproof starting lineup headlined by one of the greatest players in NBA history who’s operating at a higher, more dominant level than he ever has before. He’s flanked by two future Hall of Famers with unimpeachable winning credentials, the platonic ideal of a role-playing center, and a former no. 1 pick who has reinvented himself as a perfect two-way complement. Line the Warriors up against any team in the West for a seven-game series and they would likely be the favorite. At the same time, they currently have a 4-7 record that puts them at 12th place in the conference, disqualifying them from even those imaginary playoffs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy