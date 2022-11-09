Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
AdWeek
Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV
Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut
A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
Mayor asks Bristol community to keep blue lights on in honor of fallen officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday, November 12 marks one month since two Bristol police officers were shot and killed in an ambush. The community is trying to light everything in blue on Saturday to never forget the fallen officers. As seen in this picture, shared by the Bristol Police Department, hundreds of homes displayed blue […]
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule on the air here at I-95. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I...
Crash on Route 4 in Burlington leaves one man dead
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A head on collision on Route 4 in Burlington left one person dead and another with serious injuries on Friday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. At around 6 a.m., a Ford Econoline was traveling eastbound on Route 4 and a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling westbound. The Chevrolet crossed the […]
Eyewitness News
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
‘Suicide: A Closer Look’ examines the heartbreak of suicide in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Next week, News 8 will air a special three-part series on the heartbreak of suicide. We are looking into the struggle families face, hear powerful testimonies, and uncover alarming statistics among our youth along with available resources. On Monday, News 8 will begin an in-depth series with a roundtable discussion at the Institute […]
New Milford police find car in deadly hit-and-run; fundraising effort underway for victim’s family
New Milford police have found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash this week and told News 12 they have a person of interest. It comes as friends of the victim, Galo Rafael Guaman, prepare to say goodbye to him.
Eyewitness News
Two residents displaced after massive fire in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 5pm this evening, the Vernon Fire Department and Tolland Fire Department responded to 68 Grove Street for a working fire. Two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red cross. Injuries are unclear at this time.
Eyewitness News
Boy Scouts hold ‘Thanks for Giving’ drive despite wind, rain
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Boy Scouts in Milford went ahead with their Thanksgiving drive despite the threat of wind and rain from the remnants of Nicole. This year marked the 18th year for the annual Thanks for Giving Food Drive. It happened at Wasson Field Saturday morning. “Our goal is...
Police Investigate Report Of Suspects Attempting To Steal Used Cooking Oil In Darien
Police in Fairfield County responded to a report of two suspects attempting to steal used cooking oil. An officer responded to 4 Ledge Road in Darien at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, after receiving a report about the attempted theft, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.
milfordmirror.com
Four larceny suspects arrested at Milford car dealership Wednesday, police say
MILFORD — Four men were arrested on larceny charges at the same local car dealership Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Police said at least three of the men knew each other. Milford officers were called to Dash Cars, a used car dealership at 750 Bridgeport Ave., around 1 p.m....
Vehicle found in fatal hit-and-run in New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Police in New Milford say they have found the car involved in the fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento on Tuesday. The New Milford Police Department thanked everyone who provided information about the incident in a press release on Friday. Police said the car...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
New Haven honors officer shot while responding to crash last month
Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
Person Approached By Man, Woman Shot, Killed Near Hartford Intersection, Police Say
A Connecticut man was shot and killed after being confronted by a man and woman while walking on a city street. The incident took place in Hartford around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 2194 Main St. Hartford Police officers responded to the area on a report...
Eyewitness News
3 UConn students sent to hospital after tree falls on car at College Square
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Three UConn students were transported to local hospitals after a tree fell on an occupied car at the College Square Friday. According to school officials, UConn emergency personnel received a report that a tree fell on a car at 134 North Eagleville Road shortly before 11:00 pm.
Comments / 0