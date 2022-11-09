ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
CONNECTICUT STATE
AdWeek

Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV

Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut

A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Crash on Route 4 in Burlington leaves one man dead

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A head on collision on Route 4 in Burlington left one person dead and another with serious injuries on Friday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. At around 6 a.m., a Ford Econoline was traveling eastbound on Route 4 and a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling westbound. The Chevrolet crossed the […]
BURLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two residents displaced after massive fire in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 5pm this evening, the Vernon Fire Department and Tolland Fire Department responded to 68 Grove Street for a working fire. Two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red cross. Injuries are unclear at this time.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Boy Scouts hold ‘Thanks for Giving’ drive despite wind, rain

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Boy Scouts in Milford went ahead with their Thanksgiving drive despite the threat of wind and rain from the remnants of Nicole. This year marked the 18th year for the annual Thanks for Giving Food Drive. It happened at Wasson Field Saturday morning. “Our goal is...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Vehicle found in fatal hit-and-run in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Police in New Milford say they have found the car involved in the fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento on Tuesday. The New Milford Police Department thanked everyone who provided information about the incident in a press release on Friday. Police said the car...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven honors officer shot while responding to crash last month

Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
NEW HAVEN, CT

