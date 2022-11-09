ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Phillies Lineup Failed Them When it Mattered Most

By Andy Jasner
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies high-powered lineup failed them in the World Series, it's time for an upgrade.

It seems petty to criticize the Philadelphia Phillies ’ lineup after the franchise reached the World Series for the first time since 2009.

After taking a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros , the bats went silent in the final three games.

Instead of reveling in a parade, the Phillies were left to ponder what could have been.

Those final three games were maddening.

Three runs. A combined no-hitter by the Astros. The inability to manufacture runs with bunts, moving runners over and sacrifice flies.

The litany of home runs carried the Phillies a long way and there’s quite a bit to celebrate about the deep playoff run.

In the end, the flaws throughout the lineup became too much to overcome.

In the six games against the Astros, the Phillies set a dubious record with 71 strikeouts. They hit a combined .163, the lowest total average in a World Series of at least six games. The Phillies combined for nine hits over the final three losses. No team can be expected to win consistently with that type of offense.

Statistics don’t mean everything, but these numbers are mind-boggling.

This epic run will be remembered for years to come and rightfully so.

For the Phillies to take that final step in 2023, the lineup must be tweaked.

Finances will play a large role since the Phillies are locked into more than $500 million alone for Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber.

Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts would look terrific in  Phillies red. The team would then be able to move Bryson Stott to second base.

The bench must also be upgraded.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski took over in the winter of 2020 and quickly assembled a championship-caliber team. He’s fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead. He watched the final three World Series games. He knows the flaws.

Expect the Phillies to be busy in the offseason.

Now that managing partner John Middleton got a taste of the postseason, there’s no reason to believe he’ll stop spending, not with the good vibes running through the city following the Phillies’ success.

Every other team will be looking to improve. The Phillies need to keep up.

It starts with the lineup. It must be altered.

Need proof? Just go back and watch those last three losses to the Astros.

