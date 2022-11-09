ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Greene vows to investigate FBI, DOJ as she coasts to another term in Congress

By Adam Carey, jbailey
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRBGQ_0j52NCn800
Floyd GOP Chair Jamie Palmer introduces 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the election night watch party on Tuesday. Adam Carey

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pledged that investigations into the FBI and Department of Justice would begin if she is placed on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

That pledge, made during the Floyd GOP watch party on election night, came after the Rome Republican won her second term as the 14th District representative in Congress. Her first term has been a rocky one, including being stripped of her congressional committee assignments in February 2021 for her actions and conspiracy laden social media posts.

However, there appears to be a light a the end of the tunnel when Northwest Georgia’s congresswoman enters her second 2-year term in January.

Despite being at odds with the House leadership, there is talk that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is wooing the GOP’s far-right Freedom Caucus. If the GOP wins the majority as expected, it appears that Greene may expect to finally receive committee assignments, including — according to her speech Tuesday night — the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Greene trounced her Democratic Party challenger Marcus Flowers with 169,988 votes, 65.9%, to Flowers’ 88,025.

In her speech at the Lewis Loft in downtown Rome, Greene spoke of challenging the GOP establishment and hearkened back to rhetoric used by former president, and staunch ally, Donald Trump.

“These voters chose Republicans to straighten up our country, drain the swamp and fight for them. Together, we can hold our party accountable and make sure they don’t let America’s families down,” she said.

In her speech and statements published later, she wavered back and forth between defeating members of the Democratic Party and, in the same sentence, railing against divisiveness in politics.

Despite the low chance of a Democratic win in the heavily Republican district, both candidates smashed fundraising records for congressional campaigns in Northwest Georgia.

The Flowers campaign raised the unheard of sum of $15.6 million, according to OpenSecrets.org, a nonpartisan, independent nonprofit that tracks money in politics. That level of fundraising was only eclipsed by party leader level positions like Rep. McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Greene herself also brought in the gargantuan sum of just under $12 million in this election cycle.

The vast majority of funds pumped into both of those campaigns came from out of the district and a large portion also out of state.

