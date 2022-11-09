ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Jail for Taking Inappropriate Pictures

Michigan State Police says a Charlevoix man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to taking pictures up a women’s skirt. In July 2019, the Michigan State Police Gaylord post was contacted by a woman who said a man was allegedly taking photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes in a Gaylord store. She said the man was standing uncomfortably close to her and that when he bent over she saw he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Banana 101.5

4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County

When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Tree company investigated for overcharging, misleading tornado survivors

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's Choice Tree Service, LLC, is being investigated for "charging grossly excessive prices" to customers, including survivors of the tornado that struck Otsego County earlier this year. Investigative subpoenas requesting testimony and documentation were issued to Michigan's Choice for allegedly violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act,...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Tipster passenger helps keep Montcalm deputies in pursuit

A passenger texting updates to Montcalm Central Dispatch helped keep deputies on the tail of a fleeing suspect with methamphetamine in his car. A deputy southwest of Edmore initially tried a routine traffic stop for running a stop sign before the driver took off and a chase ensued. The pursuit...
EDMORE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police search for suspects who vandalized VFW pavilion in Gaylord

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Gaylord Police Department is asking for help from the public to help identify two people who damaged the VFW Post 1518 Pavilion. The vandalism happened Friday, November 4 around 3:30 a.m. The VFW Pavilion is located at 1950 S. Otsego Avenue, Gaylord. Surveillance cameras...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County

UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Hospitals at capacity due to surge in RSV cases

Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Multiple fires discovered inside vacant Flint school

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters arrived at the Flint Central High School to find three small fires burning, Chief Raymond Barton said. According to the chief, there were two fires on the first floor and one on the second and all fires were put out quickly. Firefighters were walking the...
FLINT, MI
Fox17

Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
GAYLORD, MI
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE

