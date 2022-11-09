Read full article on original website
Michigan Man Confesses Fatally Shooting Woman He Thought Was Cheating, Wounding Her Baby
A Michigan man was accused of murder and other crimes after authorities said he opened fire on a woman he believed was cheating on him, killing her and injuring her baby, officials said. Johnathan Ashford, 37, was indicted Wednesday in the Nov. 5 fatal shooting of a woman on the...
Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Jail for Taking Inappropriate Pictures
Michigan State Police says a Charlevoix man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to taking pictures up a women’s skirt. In July 2019, the Michigan State Police Gaylord post was contacted by a woman who said a man was allegedly taking photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes in a Gaylord store. She said the man was standing uncomfortably close to her and that when he bent over she saw he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open.
Michigan Deer Hunters Targeted by Catalytic Converter Thieves
Deer hunters in Michigan are on the lookout after a recent string of catalytic converter thefts. The Ionia Country Sherrif’s Office recently blasted a warning on Facebook after at least two hunters came back from a day in the woods to find their catalytic converters missing. Sophisticated crime rings...
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
Flint Woman Could Face Four Years for Calling in School Bomb Threat
A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats against the Carman Ainsworth School District. The woman was formally charged in 67th District Court yesterday (11/9) and could face four years in prison on each of the following charges:. Count 1 – False report or...
Tree company investigated for overcharging, misleading tornado survivors
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's Choice Tree Service, LLC, is being investigated for "charging grossly excessive prices" to customers, including survivors of the tornado that struck Otsego County earlier this year. Investigative subpoenas requesting testimony and documentation were issued to Michigan's Choice for allegedly violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act,...
Tipster passenger helps keep Montcalm deputies in pursuit
A passenger texting updates to Montcalm Central Dispatch helped keep deputies on the tail of a fleeing suspect with methamphetamine in his car. A deputy southwest of Edmore initially tried a routine traffic stop for running a stop sign before the driver took off and a chase ensued. The pursuit...
Police search for suspects who vandalized VFW pavilion in Gaylord
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Gaylord Police Department is asking for help from the public to help identify two people who damaged the VFW Post 1518 Pavilion. The vandalism happened Friday, November 4 around 3:30 a.m. The VFW Pavilion is located at 1950 S. Otsego Avenue, Gaylord. Surveillance cameras...
Case dismissed against Bay County man accused of threatening Amazon drivers with shotgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man initially accused of threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun is no longer facing criminal charges. Bay County District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Nov. 3 signed an order for dismissal in the case of Roy J. Barnes, 60. Barnes had been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County
UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
Police warns not to leave vehicles unattended due to recent thefts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County officer is offering tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen after eight teen suspects have been arrested for stealing four cars, leading to a shooting, police chase and crash Thursday morning. The thefts took place in Gaines Township and Grand...
Hospitals at capacity due to surge in RSV cases
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Multiple fires discovered inside vacant Flint school
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters arrived at the Flint Central High School to find three small fires burning, Chief Raymond Barton said. According to the chief, there were two fires on the first floor and one on the second and all fires were put out quickly. Firefighters were walking the...
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier to enter plea
The woman accused of pushing her nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier is expected to enter a plea Thursday.
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Gaines Twp. drive-by shooting ends with police chase, 8 arrests
An early morning car fire was the result of a police chase Thursday. GRPD tells us they were trying to recover a stolen vehicle when the driver took off.
