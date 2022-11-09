Read full article on original website
Police cancel endangered missing person alert
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE: Police say Bob has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police is issuing an endangered missing person alert on behalf the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Bob Dietz has been missing since Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. Police say he is concidered endandgered...
Rigby FFA excels at National FFA Convention
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Rigby FFA members joined nearly 70,000 other participants at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN in October. The chapter was recognized for achievements in the National Chapter Awards program; Farm Business Management, Meats Evaluation, and Horse Judging career development events; National FFA Proficiency Awards program, and ten members earned the American FFA Degree.
