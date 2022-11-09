RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Rigby FFA members joined nearly 70,000 other participants at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN in October. The chapter was recognized for achievements in the National Chapter Awards program; Farm Business Management, Meats Evaluation, and Horse Judging career development events; National FFA Proficiency Awards program, and ten members earned the American FFA Degree.

RIGBY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO