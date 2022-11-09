CONCORD, N.H. — For the new term, the New Hampshire House of Representatives will be as close to evenly divided as it has ever been. In Tuesday's election, Republicans captured 203 of the 400 seats in the New Hampshire House, while Democrats took 197. According to House Clerk Paul Smith, that's as close to an even split as the chamber has ever seen.

