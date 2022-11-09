ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WMUR.com

CASA of New Hampshire - Voice, Agency, Hope

CASAs are Court Appointed Special Advocates who speak on behalf of children in court cases involving abuse in neglect. In this video, we learn more about their role in the state of New Hampshire and why this work is both essential and rewarding. https://www.casanh.org/volunteer-to-become-an-advocate/
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Snow possible in parts of New Hampshire Sunday

After a stretch of rain and unseasonably mild temperatures, New Hampshire could be in for a touch of winter. Much cooler air returns Sunday. With clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s. Up north, it will turn cold enough for rain to...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

What's the best winery in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're continuing to plan for Thanksgiving. Locally made wine is often the thing to bring as you head to your Thanksgiving celebrations or stay at home with close family members.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Sununu gives mixed answers when asked whether he has presidential plans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is facing a lot of questions about whether he'll be running for president in 2024, and he's been giving some mixed answers. During the Granite State Debate last week before voters went to the polls Tuesday, Sununu sounded definitive about his commitment to serving a full term in the corner office and not running for president.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals deal with rising flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases

DOVER, N.H. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors and hospitals to prepare for a big jump in respiratory viruses already affecting many areas of the country. Like many hospitals, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital is already at 100% capacity most days. Hospital workers are now warned to...
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Rain, wind possible in New Hampshire at end of week

With the incoming rain storm late Friday into Saturday, most areas could see an inch or two of rainfall. Some higher totals are expected across the mountains with slightly lesser amounts possible towards the coast. The strongest gusts late Friday night will be towards the coast however, with gusts to...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT

Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
BRADFORD, VT
WMUR.com

After election, Republicans hold slim majority in NH House

CONCORD, N.H. — For the new term, the New Hampshire House of Representatives will be as close to evenly divided as it has ever been. In Tuesday's election, Republicans captured 203 of the 400 seats in the New Hampshire House, while Democrats took 197. According to House Clerk Paul Smith, that's as close to an even split as the chamber has ever seen.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Veterans honored at ceremonies across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterans Days ceremonies were held across New Hampshire on Friday to honor servicemembers, past and present. In Manchester, Elm Street was lined with families waving flags and showing support, as a parade of veterans passed by. "I think it's important to keep up the traditions of...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Rain approaches New Hampshire, followed by cooler air

Another surge of milder air with highs in the 60s over the next few days as the remnants from tropical system Nicole will get pulled up into New England tonight and into early Saturday. It will be very wet and breezy as that system passes by. Colder following that system for Sunday and most of next week with highs only in the 40s.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Another warm day ahead in New Hampshire

Another surge of milder air with highs in the 60s over the next few days. Clouds increase early Friday as the remnants from tropical system Nicole will get pulled up into New England late Friday and into early Saturday. It will be very wet and breezy as that system passes by. Colder following that system for Sunday and into next week with highs only in the 40s.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

