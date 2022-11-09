Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
CASA of New Hampshire - Voice, Agency, Hope
CASAs are Court Appointed Special Advocates who speak on behalf of children in court cases involving abuse in neglect. In this video, we learn more about their role in the state of New Hampshire and why this work is both essential and rewarding. https://www.casanh.org/volunteer-to-become-an-advocate/
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 17 new deaths over past week related to COVID-19
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past seven days in their weekly report. One of those deaths was reported from Wednesday. There have now been 2,783 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,481 active COVID-19...
WMUR.com
Worsening fentanyl crisis contributes to New Hampshire overdose deaths
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With overdose deaths continuing to rise in New Hampshire, state and federal officials said they are trying to work to fight the growing flow of fentanyl into the state. Drug Enforcement Administration officials said Mexican drug cartels are trafficking millions of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl...
WMUR.com
In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
WMUR.com
Snow possible in parts of New Hampshire Sunday
After a stretch of rain and unseasonably mild temperatures, New Hampshire could be in for a touch of winter. Much cooler air returns Sunday. With clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s. Up north, it will turn cold enough for rain to...
WMUR.com
Child care centers worry background check changes will make it harder to hire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tighter rules on background checks for child care workers in New Hampshire may worsen day care staffing problems, day care owners say. Workers at child care centers said background checks are essential, especially for people working with children, but the changing rules might make it tougher to fill staffing gaps.
WMUR.com
Spirit of Giving: Do you know a New Hampshire group in need of donations?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Do you know of a nonprofit agency or organization in New Hampshire that needs donations this holiday season? Let us know. We'll profile some of the groups on TV and online in November and December. Send an email to storyideas@wmur.com and include the name of the...
WMUR.com
What's the best winery in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're continuing to plan for Thanksgiving. Locally made wine is often the thing to bring as you head to your Thanksgiving celebrations or stay at home with close family members.
WMUR.com
Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
WMUR.com
Sununu gives mixed answers when asked whether he has presidential plans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is facing a lot of questions about whether he'll be running for president in 2024, and he's been giving some mixed answers. During the Granite State Debate last week before voters went to the polls Tuesday, Sununu sounded definitive about his commitment to serving a full term in the corner office and not running for president.
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals deal with rising flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases
DOVER, N.H. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors and hospitals to prepare for a big jump in respiratory viruses already affecting many areas of the country. Like many hospitals, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital is already at 100% capacity most days. Hospital workers are now warned to...
WMUR.com
Rain, wind possible in New Hampshire at end of week
With the incoming rain storm late Friday into Saturday, most areas could see an inch or two of rainfall. Some higher totals are expected across the mountains with slightly lesser amounts possible towards the coast. The strongest gusts late Friday night will be towards the coast however, with gusts to...
WMUR.com
Warmer temperatures before rain later this week in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Kevin Skarupa has a look at a few warm days with some steady rain in the forecast. Then, it turns colder.
WMUR.com
Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT
Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
WMUR.com
After election, Republicans hold slim majority in NH House
CONCORD, N.H. — For the new term, the New Hampshire House of Representatives will be as close to evenly divided as it has ever been. In Tuesday's election, Republicans captured 203 of the 400 seats in the New Hampshire House, while Democrats took 197. According to House Clerk Paul Smith, that's as close to an even split as the chamber has ever seen.
WMUR.com
Veterans honored at ceremonies across New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterans Days ceremonies were held across New Hampshire on Friday to honor servicemembers, past and present. In Manchester, Elm Street was lined with families waving flags and showing support, as a parade of veterans passed by. "I think it's important to keep up the traditions of...
WMUR.com
Video: Rain approaches New Hampshire, followed by cooler air
Another surge of milder air with highs in the 60s over the next few days as the remnants from tropical system Nicole will get pulled up into New England tonight and into early Saturday. It will be very wet and breezy as that system passes by. Colder following that system for Sunday and most of next week with highs only in the 40s.
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
WMUR.com
Video: Another warm day ahead in New Hampshire
Another surge of milder air with highs in the 60s over the next few days. Clouds increase early Friday as the remnants from tropical system Nicole will get pulled up into New England late Friday and into early Saturday. It will be very wet and breezy as that system passes by. Colder following that system for Sunday and into next week with highs only in the 40s.
Comments / 0